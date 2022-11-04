Original title: Guoan will play against Songshan Longmen tonight

Beijing DailyNews (Reporter Wang Yang) Tonight, Beijing Guoan will play against Henan Songshan Longmen in the 23rd round of the Chinese Super League. In the last round, Guoan defeated Guangzhou 4-1 at home, and coach Stanley reached a record of 7 consecutive unbeaten games since coaching Guoan. The Guoan team currently ranks seventh in the standings with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses with 37 points. Facing the fourth-ranked Henan team this time, Stanley’s goal is to defeat his opponent and take all 3 points to continue his unbeaten run.

After winning the Guangzhou team in the last round, the Guoan team did not relax at all, but concentrated on preparing for the game at the Rizhao International Football Center. During the training, Stanley focused on rehearsing the defensive tactics against the many foreign attackers of the Henan team, and encouraged the players to take the ball boldly and play small-scale teamwork during the offense.

The last time the two teams played against Beijing and Yu was the first game after the league resumed the home and away system. The then coach Xie Feng led the Guoan team to a 3-0 defeat. At present, the Guoan team is 3 points less than their opponents. The whole team hopes to defeat their opponents at home, which is a shame.

Stanley said at yesterday’s pre-match press conference: “We know very well that Henan is a strong team, and their ranking in the standings proves it. If we win this game, we can tie the points in the points. Opponents. The players are in a good mood now and have been preparing for this game step by step.”