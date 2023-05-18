The Gymnastics Center of the General Administration of Sport of China organizes a trampoline trial_Zhejiang Online

The Gymnastics Center of the General Administration of Sport of China organizes a trampoline trial

Finding breakthroughs through competitions

2023-05-18 10:50:41





Source: People’s Daily





Reporter Tao Xiangan Hao Shuai

A few days ago, the 2023 Trampoline World Cup, the second and third rounds of the World Championship trials were held successively in the Trampoline Hall of Beijing Sport University. The intensive schedule of three days and two stations not only tested the players’ physical reserves and winter training results, but also accumulated experience for the subsequent preparations.

The Gymnastics Management Center of the State Sports General Administration has set up a total of 3 trials. The 2023 National Trampoline Championships will be held in April as the first trial. The two trials were completed within 3 days. According to Yuan Shoulong, deputy director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the intensive schedule and high-intensity competitions are a big test for athletes’ physical fitness.

“The qualifying rounds of the two trials require each athlete to complete two sets of movements, and the semi-finals and finals each need to complete one set of movements. This means that contestants who have entered the finals of both competitions need to complete 8 sets of movements, which are more intensive. “Yuan Shoulong said: “Through the competition, it can be found that the players have more physical fitness in the qualifying rounds and semi-finals, but their performance in the finals will be affected by lack of physical fitness to a certain extent.”

In the third round of trials that ended on the 8th, Shanxi team player Hu Yicheng, who ranked second in the semi-finals, won the championship with a complete set of movements with a difficulty score of 15.0 and finally scored 56.810 points. In the second round of trials held two days ago, Hu Yicheng ranked first in the semi-finals, but his performance in the finals was slightly inferior. He finally scored 56.140 points, 0.52 points behind Tianjin team player Zhu Xueying, and won the runner-up. “During the winter training, I kept adjusting and improving my physical reserves, core strength and technical movements, and I also brought out the training content in the competition.” Hu Yicheng said that he will combine the problems exposed in the two trials to further improve promote.

Hunan team player Yan Langyu’s competitive state is also gradually recovering. In the 2023 National Trampoline Championships, Yan Langyu was plagued by injuries and eventually stopped in the semifinals. After a period of adjustment, Yan Langyu won the runner-up and the championship in the men’s individual event in the two trials. Yan Langyu said after the game: “The next step will be steady and steady, and every step of training will be done steadily.”

Yuan Shoulong said that it is necessary not only to select the participating players through the competition, but also to use the competition as a platform to realize the training driven by the competition and the promotion of the training by the competition. It is understood that the national trampoline team will go to the World Cup series on June 28. “We must continue to find and solve problems and strive for a better performance in the World Cup.”