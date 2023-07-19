The hairdresser persuaded Strycova: Don’t stop! You are successful and beautiful. Will he listen?

She is already in Prague, but her trophy for the Wimbledon doubles triumph has remained “orphaned” in London. “We finished playing on Sunday around ten o’clock in the evening. The organizers had to engrave our names on it, but we were in a hurry to the ball for the winners, so we left it there and they will send it to us later,” says Barbora Strýcová, who triumphed at the All England Club on Sunday with her Taiwanese teammate Sie Shu-wei. Still, it wasn’t a big fuss at the ball, because it closed just half an hour after their arrival. “I went there without a washed head, but I wanted to catch up with him and it was fine.”

