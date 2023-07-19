Home » The hairdresser persuaded Strycova: Don’t stop! You are successful and beautiful. Will he listen?
Sports

The hairdresser persuaded Strycova: Don’t stop! You are successful and beautiful. Will he listen?

by admin

She is already in Prague, but her trophy for the Wimbledon doubles triumph has remained “orphaned” in London. “We finished playing on Sunday around ten o’clock in the evening. The organizers had to engrave our names on it, but we were in a hurry to the ball for the winners, so we left it there and they will send it to us later,” says Barbora Strýcová, who triumphed at the All England Club on Sunday with her Taiwanese teammate Sie Shu-wei. Still, it wasn’t a big fuss at the ball, because it closed just half an hour after their arrival. “I went there without a washed head, but I wanted to catch up with him and it was fine.”

See also  Pordenone "gives up" Masut Daniel Onescu: the negotiation "at a rather advanced stage"

You may also like

Chinese Women’s Football Players Aim to Make the...

Misolic in the Bastad quarterfinals, Rodionov out in...

the favorites and where to watch the games...

ONLINE: Krlovsk stage. The peloton has split, the...

Sun Wen Hangs Banners in Australia to Cheer...

Inter tries to close for Morata but Juve...

Benjamin Mendy, found not guilty of rape and...

Experts Weigh in on Women’s World Cup Favorites...

Carlos Alcaraz has no doubts: “My rival will...

VERTICOLINA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy