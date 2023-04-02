The handball players of Karviné, Plzeň and Lovosice advanced to the semi-finals of the extra league in the shortest possible time. The defending champions from Karviná got the necessary third win in Jičín, which they beat today 29:22. The reigning vice-champions from Pilsen, after two home wins, defeated Brno 34:27, and the third match was also won by Lovosice, which won 32:25 in Frýdek-Místek.

