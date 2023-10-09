Hangzhou Asian Games Concludes with Less Economic Revenue, but Many Political Signals Sent

The Hangzhou Asian Games came to a close on October 8, with officials announcing that the total business revenue for the event was 5.316 billion yuan. However, this revenue fell short of the investment cost by 3%. US media outlets have pointed out that the games did not generate much economic revenue, but instead sent numerous political signals.

According to reports from mainland media, the Hangzhou Asian Games held a press conference on October 7 to summarize the event. Data released during the conference revealed that ticket revenue exceeded 600 million yuan. Du Mengfei, deputy director of the Market Development Department of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, stated that the total market development revenue for the Asian Games and Asian Paralympics reached 5.316 billion yuan. This revenue included sponsorship amounts from 176 companies across 118 categories, totaling 4.4178 billion yuan, accounting for 83.1% of the total market development revenue. Sales of licensed products, such as mascots, also contributed to the revenue, reaching 760 million yuan. These figures indicate that the sponsorship revenue and sponsor scale for this Asian Games were the highest in previous editions.

However, an earlier report by mainland media outlet, The Paper, highlighted that Hangzhou invested 224.8 billion yuan in infrastructure construction from 2016 to 2020 as part of its preparations for hosting the Asian Games. This investment included projects such as urban rail transit, Hangzhou West Railway Station, Xiaoshan International Airport Phase III, Asian Games venues, and the Asian Games Village. Even after deducting the expenses for venue construction, Hangzhou still invested at least 200 billion yuan in urban infrastructure during the preparations. As a comparison, Guangzhou invested 109 billion yuan when hosting the Asian Games in 2010. This means that the investment for the Hangzhou Asian Games was more than twice that of the Guangzhou edition, while the revenue generated was less than 3% of the expenses.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported in September that people in Hangzhou expressed their opinion that the money spent on the Asian Games could have been better utilized for the benefit of ordinary people.

According to Hong Kong current affairs commentator Liu Ruishuo, the Chinese Communist Party organizes events such as the Asian Games with a focus on external publicity and internal economic benefits. He remarked that whether it wastes people and money is not an official consideration. Liu further noted that while the Hangzhou Asian Games cannot change the current economic situation in China, it also cannot solve the problems faced by those who struggle to adapt to the current economic structure and living standards.

Radio Free Asia also pointed out that although the economic benefits of the Hangzhou Asian Games were weak, the event sent numerous political signals. Notably, the North Korean national flag was not raised due to sanctions from the Anti-Doping Organization, but the flag of Korea could be seen everywhere, highlighting the friendship between China and North Korea. Additionally, during the games, Afghan athletes in exile overseas waved the flags of the previous regime, alongside the all-male team of the Taliban. The Syrian dictatorship and its president, Assad, who has been accused of crimes against humanity, received a warm reception from the audience. Conversely, when countries with disputes over the South China Sea with China appeared, the audience was noticeably quieter. The loudest cheers were reserved for the Taiwan team, which decided to participate in the games under the name “Chinese Taipei” to show goodwill towards Taiwan.

Overall, while the Hangzhou Asian Games did not generate significant economic revenue, it did send various political signals. The high investment costs have prompted discussions about whether such events are the best use of resources.

