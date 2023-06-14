The Hangzhou Asian Games determined that the 483 small events include almost all Olympic events_Hangzhou Net

The Hangzhou Asian Games determined that 483 small events include almost all Olympic events

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-14 18:52

Today (June 14) morning, the State Council Information Office held a press conference to introduce the preparations for the Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou and answer questions from reporters.

According to the relevant person in charge, in accordance with the requirements of the Olympic Council of Asia, we have also conducted joint consultations with various Asian individual sports federations. Considering the characteristics of Zhejiang’s economic, social and cultural development, this Asian Games has determined 40 major sports and 61 sports competitions. Sub-item, a total of 483 sub-item project settings. These events include most of the Olympic events, such as track and field, swimming and other major Olympic events. At the same time, there are also some martial arts, sepak takraw, cricket, jiu-jitsu, jiu-jitsu, etc. representing East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, The characteristic items of sports culture in West Asia, as well as emerging items favored by teenagers such as skateboarding, rock climbing, and e-sports. It not only embodies the Olympic elements, but also provides opportunities for Asian countries and regions to showcase their own sports culture characteristics, fully demonstrating the diversity and inclusiveness of Asian sports culture.