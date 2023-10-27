The Hangzhou Asian Para Games: Promoting Development for Persons with Disabilities

Hangzhou Asian Para Games Promotes Development of Disabilities Cause

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games has been praised for its wonderful games, brilliant participation, and its dedication to promoting the cause of persons with disabilities. The event, which is a stage for disabled athletes to excel and achieve their dreams, is also an opportunity to showcase the development achievements of China‘s disabled population in the new era.

One noteworthy moment during the Games was captured on October 25, after a wheelchair basketball match. As the players of the Chinese team and the Afghan team passed through the barrier-free ramp, they successfully got on the bus and returned to the athletes’ village. This moment symbolizes the inclusivity and accessibility of the event.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games is a grand event that highlights sports and cultural exchange, mutual learning, and integration for disabled individuals in Asia. It has attracted national and international attention, becoming a catalyst for the development of the disabled sports sector and social civilization.

Wang Hongwei, deputy director of the Publicity Department of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, emphasized that the hosting of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games has greatly boosted the development of the cause for disabled people in China. Over the past five years, China‘s disabled population has made significant progress in terms of healthcare, education, and rights protection. The country has integrated rehabilitation services into its overall plan for building a healthy China, established a comprehensive rehabilitation and assistance system for children with disabilities, and achieved a stable coverage rate of over 85% for basic rehabilitation services. The Games have contributed to further improvements in the health and education levels of persons with disabilities, as well as the realization of equality, integration, and sharing for this segment of the population.

Yong Zhijun, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Sports Delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, praised the event for its role in promoting the development of disabled sports and social progress. He highlighted the valuable post-game legacies and resources in sports facilities and the environment that will benefit the general public, including people with disabilities.

Since taking on the responsibility of hosting the Asian Paralympic Games in 2018, Zhejiang has made remarkable advancements in developing sports for disabled individuals. The province coordinated preparations and organized various tasks to achieve significant development in the cause of disabled people. A record-breaking 69 athletes from Zhejiang were selected to represent the Chinese sports delegation at the Asian Paralympic Games, participating in 16 major events. The achievements of disabled athletes from Zhejiang have been outstanding, with notable gold medal victories in kayaking, swimming, and the disabled grassland throwing team.

Lu Lin, deputy secretary-general of the Organizing Committee of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games and chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation, expressed the organization’s commitment to creating a happier and better life for people with disabilities. They plan to leverage the legacy of the Games to enhance the hosting of future events and continue efforts in promoting the development of disabled people in Zhejiang.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games has brought about significant changes to Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou City, particularly in terms of barrier-free environment construction. Hangzhou has made efforts to renovate and upgrade facilities, promote barrier-free communities, and enhance accessibility for families with disabilities. The Games have also stimulated various events and activities, engaging over 500,000 participants in sports games, fitness weeks, cultural weeks, and “Rehabilitation Sports into the Family” initiatives.

The Hangzhou Disabled Persons’ Federation actively participated in the Games, serving as exemplary hosts and sharing the positive changes experienced by disabled individuals in the city. The event has made life more convenient, improved confidence, and fostered a sense of integration among the 240,000 disabled people in Hangzhou.

Yang Yingying, chairman of the Hangzhou Disabled Persons’ Federation, outlined three priorities for the future. The first is to continue promoting the construction of sports facilities for disabled people, enabling greater participation and enjoyment of sporting activities. The second is to organize sports events and activities for disabled individuals to promote mass sports development. The third priority is to accelerate the training of sports talents among disabled people, focusing on cultivating young sports enthusiasts and using sports as a catalyst for positive change.

Overall, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games has proven to be a transformative event, positively impacting the development of disabled sports and the lives of disabled individuals in Zhejiang and beyond. With its legacy of inclusivity and accessibility, the Games will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on society, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

