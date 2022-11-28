The Hangzhou Women’s U17 Team won the runner-up in the first China Youth Football League, creating the best result in the country

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Yang Jian



On the afternoon of November 27th, in the first China Youth Football League Finals held in Yudu, Jiangxi, the Hangzhou Women’s U17 team lost 2:5 to Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School and won the runner-up of the first China Youth Football League. Missed the championship, but still created the best result of the Hangzhou women’s football team in the national arena.

The first China Youth Football League is directed by the State Sports General Administration and the Ministry of Education, and hosted by the Chinese Football Association. It is a national individual sports event with a distinctive mark of sports and education integration. A total of 15 women’s football teams from Shanghai, Wuhan, and Changchun participated in the women’s U17 group competition. In the group stage, the Hangzhou women’s football team brought a full surprise to everyone. They won the undefeated record of winning Changchun and tying Dalian to qualify for the first place in the group; in the knockout stage, the Hangzhou women’s football team was even more eye-catching. They defeated Wuhan 1-0 in the first round The team defeated Changchun on penalty kicks in the semi-finals and entered the final.

In this final, it will face Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School, which is composed of the Shandong provincial team. The Hangzhou Women’s U17 team played very proactively at the beginning. In the 12th minute of the opening, No. 2 Zheng Xuyun passed a free kick in the frontcourt and took the lead with a header. Then the opponent’s tacit tactical free kick equalized the score. Then the two sides scored one after another, 2 to 2 draw to complete the first half. In the second half, Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School scored the first goal with a long shot. The Hangzhou team continued the offensive momentum in the first half, but failed to score. The opponent seized several opportunities to score, and finally the Hangzhou team lost to the opponent 2:5.

Throughout the history of this youth football league, the Hangzhou women’s football team, which competed in the national competition for the first time, has accumulated a lot of accumulation, reflecting the newborn calf not afraid of tigers, and the tenacious fighting spirit. It is an important manifestation of Hangzhou’s efforts to build a key football city. The best result in the city’s women’s football national arena.