The hardest mountains to climb, the most coveted killer peaks,. They are not necessarily the tallest. Sure there is l’Everest, with its 8,848 meters, but its difficulty lies in the lack of oxygen rather than in the technical passages. Harder he K2, he Nanga Parbat, Annapurna: many mountaineers have fallen here, and many others have had to give up due to the impossible conditions.

Not to mention theEiger in Switzerland, which does not reach 4,000 meters but which has some passages feared by the best mountaineers.

The hardest mountains to climb, the most coveted killer peaks

Everest (8848 m), Cina-Nepal

Mount Mountain (8,126 m), Pakistan

Kanchenjunga (8,586 m), Nepal

Annapurna (8.091 m), Nepal

K2 (8,611 m), China-Pakistan

Eiger (3,967m), Switzerland

Denali (6,144 m), USA

Fitzroy (3.405 m), Argentina-Cile

Matterhorn (4,478 m), Italy-Switzerland

The Ogre (7.285 m), Pakistan

Vinson (4.892 m), Antarctica

Read also

Photo on Akib Bilal su Unsplash, Chirag Malik su Unsplash, Raimond Klavins su Unsplash, Angelo Burgener su Unsplash, Michael Clarke su Unsplash, Barth Bailey su Unsplash, Ben Tubby (CC BY 2.0, Zacharie Grossen (Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Terra3 (Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Christian Stangl ( CC BY-SA 2.0,

Advertising