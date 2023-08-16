The heart of María Pedraza beats to the rhythm of a new illusion

16/08/2023 and las 17:46 CEST

The actress was photographed with a boy during the holidays

He is a public figure

María Pedraza has faced difficult times in recent months. After a love break and the sad departure of her father and her grandfather in such a short period of time, the actress has searched for new reasons to smile. The news of her sister’s pregnancy with actor Miguel Herrán brought a ray of hope, and now, she seems to have found a new reason for joy. in his sentimental life.

Rumors about her relationship with Jason Fernández, a talented actor known for his roles in series such as Alba, Libertad and Bienvenidos al Edén, have gained strength. Photographs of both sharing kisses through the streets of Madrid have captured the attention of the media and the public. However, it is their getaway to Ibiza that has left little doubt about their romance. Images shared on Instagram show that they are enjoying the same resort, sharing settings and having breakfast together, suggesting a connection beyond friendship.

This relationship could mark the end of his relationship with the pilot Víctor López, with whom he had previously been associated. López’s absence on Pedraza’s family vacation last July generated speculation and now, with the confirmation of his relationship with Fernández, it seems that they have gone their separate ways.

Jason Fernández, for his part, emerges as a promising star in the world of acting. His role in Almodóvar’s short film, Extraña forma de vida, and his participation in series on renowned streaming platforms, have established him as a rising talent on the acting scene.