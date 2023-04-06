Italy is grappling with a wave of air cold winter-like and the projections up to Easter and Easter Monday tell us that at least until Monday this will be the climate in our country with late night frosts, rains and snowfalls even at low altitudes, however, immediately after the holidays the scenario could change diametrically meteorological, with the almost immediate return of theAfrican anticyclone and a sudden increase in temperatures.

From Frost to African

It can be said ironically that his absence for a couple of weeks was “strange” but do not worry: from Tuesday 11 April the atmospheric scenario over the Mediterranean and part of Europe will be devoted to the return of sun and heat due to the interference from currents coming from inside the sahara desert as often happens during the summer season. The maps updated by the main world calculation centers show the African high pressure going above all towards the Tyrrhenian areas and the North-West, where peaks of 22-24°C during the afternoon hours: in practice these are values ​​even 8-10°C higher than the current ones.

As experts de show Ilmeteo.itItaly turns red again when it comes to temperatures: all of the Valpadana but also the central-northern Tyrrhenian areas and Sardinia will in any case experience values ​​above the 20°C albeit without record peaks. Slightly lower maximums, on the other hand, in the eastern areas of our country which will still have to deal with weak fresh infiltrations at high altitudes just enough to keep the values ​​slightly lower.

The duration of the anticyclone

We are still at the beginning of spring and this usually means atmospheric dynamism: compared to the past, this new anticyclonic dome does not seem to be able to last long “ so much already since mid month forward cooler and unstable currents could threaten it again, probably managing to breach it, with the risk of thunderstorms which, if everything were confirmed, would start from the northern regions”. the experts said.

The cold of Easter and Easter Monday

If we talked about the weather in the medium term, between tomorrow and Easter Monday we will still experience a climate winter-like with bad weather expected above all on Friday 7 April, with lots of rain in the Centre-North especially on the Tyrrhenian side and snowfalls on the mountains in the North-West and on the exposed slopes of the Apennines. The cyclonic area will move south between Saturday and Sunday, affecting the two major islands and the south more directly with scattered phenomena. The situation will remain very similar for Easter Monday with Italy divided in two: good weather in the Centre-North, unstable and cool in the South and in Sicily with the latest phenomena before the expected return of high pressure.