Original title: The Heat sent the Celtics 2 consecutive defeats: Reba 30+15 quasi-lore Tatum 31+14 fatal mistakes

On January 25th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season Celtics vs. Heat. The Celtics take turns resting the four main players, and Butler is absent for the Heat. In the first half, the Celtics went 11-0 at the last moment, widening the point difference. Back in the second half, the Celtics once led by 14 points. Since then, the Heat have fought back frantically. In the fourth quarter, the Heat completed the overtake. In the last 20 seconds, Adebayor completed a quasi lore, and Tatum made a fatal pass error. In the end, the Heat 98-95 Celtics ushered in two consecutive victories, giving the league’s first two consecutive losses.

Celtics: Tatum 31 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, Guwei 10 points, Lowe 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, Pritchard 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, White 23 points and 6 assists.

Heat: Adebayor 30 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 assist, Hiro 9 points and 6 assists, Lowry 2 points and 8 assists, Strus 13 points, Highsmith 15 points and 10 rebounds, Oladipo 12 point.

Adebayor made 12 of 22 shots, scored 30 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 assist, and completed a quasi-lore in the last 20 seconds.

Lowe's alley dunk Tatum's wonderful biography Excellent teamwork of the Green Army Tatum makes a layup Adebayor dunks after blocking Adebayor throws Reba quasi lore game review Brown, Smart, Horford, and Brogdon take turns, and Butler truces for the Heat. As soon as Lowry came up and hit a jumper, Tatum hit back with a layup, and then he broke through and made a breakthrough. Strus hit a three-pointer, and the two sides tied for 7. Martin hit a three-pointer, Tatum made 2 plus 1, White made a throw, Struth responded with a throw, Hiro hit a jumper, and the two sides entered a timeout. Back from the timeout, Guwei hit a three-pointer, Lowry counterattacked one-stop, Guwei made another three-pointer, Oladipo made 2 plus 1, Strus also had a three-pointer, then he hit a three-pointer again, Tatum made a three-pointer Highsmith hit a three-pointer, Guwei made two free throws, and the first quarter ended with the Heat leading 32-30. In the second quarter, White hit a three-pointer, Adebayor made a layup, White made another throw, Lowe made a layup, Adebayor hit back with a jumper, then he made another jumper, Tatum made a layup, Wen Tesen hit a three-pointer and the two sides entered a timeout. Back on the court, Jackson hit a three-pointer, Pritchard made a throw, Robinson made a tip, Kornet made a layup, and the Heat timed out. The game continued, Oladipo made a layup, Pritchard hit a three-pointer, Tatum also had a three-pointer, and then he threw 2 plus 1, Kornet dunked with both hands, and the Celtics went 11-0 , The Celtics led 58-50 at halftime. Back from the intermission, Lowe dunked 2 plus 1, Tatum made two free throws, White also had a three-pointer, and the Celtics led 66-52. Adebayor made a throw, Tatum made one of three free throws, Adebayor made an empty dunk, Lowe dunked an air cut, and the two sides entered a timeout. The game continued, Adebayor hit consecutive jumpers, White made a layup, Adebayor also had a layup, Oladipo counterattacked for a layup, the Heat chased 66-73, and the Celtics suspended. Back from the timeout, Kornet made an empty dunk, Oladipo hit a three-pointer, Tatum made a layup, Oladipo made another three-pointer, White added 2 and 1, Highsmith hit a three-pointer, Tatum made two Two free throws were made, the third quarter ended, and the Celtics led 82-75. In the fourth quarter, Highsmith made a layup, Pritchard hit a three-pointer, Lowe dunked with an air cut, and the Celtics led 87-77. The Heat returned from a timeout, Highsmith hit a three-pointer, and then he made another three-pointer. Adebayor hit a hook and countered with dunks. The Heat tied the score 10-0. The Celtics came back from a timeout, and the Heat completed the overtake. Tatum added 2 and 1, with 2 minutes and 19 seconds left, and the Celtics trailed 90-92. With 33 seconds left, Guwei hit a three-pointer and the two sides tied at 95. With 20 seconds left, Adebayor hit a jumper to complete the quasi-lore, Tatum made a fatal pass error, Highsmith made two free throws, and with 0.6 seconds left, the Celtics made the final attack, and Pritchard overtook the game. Far from sticking to three points, in the end, the Heat had the last laugh. Both sides start Heat starting: Lowry, Hiro, Strus, Martin, Adebayor Celtics starters: White, Pritchard, Tatum, Grant Williams, Robert Williams

