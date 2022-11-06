Original title: Hebei team was cleared by the Chinese Football Association (quote)

Jinmen Tigers respect their opponents and cannot underestimate their enemies (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Shen Wei from Haihe Media Center) Tomorrow, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers will face Hebei in the 24th round of the Chinese Super League. Although it was reported yesterday that the Hebei team was deducted three points from the Chinese Super League and the points were cleared, the Jinmen Tigers still maintained sufficient vigilance.

Yesterday afternoon, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers conducted recovery training at the Mission Hills training base in Haikou. Considering the players had just endured a tough away game, the training session was not that intense. Beric, Wang Qiuming and others also participated in the training. In the past few days, their injuries have improved, but whether they can play depends on the evaluation of the coaching staff.

Before the start of training yesterday, the coaching staff conducted a summary of the last round of competition. Head coach Yu Genwei emphasized at the post-match press conference that losing the ball too early after the opening was an important reason for losing the game. This time he also expressed his attitude, that is, in the face of a strong opponent, he must have a tenacious fighting spirit, and even take hemorrhage when necessary.

In any case, the game against Shandong Taishan has passed, and the Jinmen Tigers will prepare for the Hebei team next. Due to the failure to implement the relevant regulations on repayment of back wages, the Hebei team was announced by the Chinese Football Association yesterday to deduct the only three points. In this regard, the attitude of the Jinmen Tigers is very clear: respect the opponent, and this game will not be taken lightly.

In fact, after two consecutive defeats, if the Jinmen Tigers want to improve their ranking, they must win this game against Hebei. It is worth mentioning that Tian Yinong and Wang Zhenghao will be suspended this round because they both received the fourth yellow card this season in the last round, and the coaching staff needs to finalize their replacements as soon as possible.

Against the Hebei team, it is a test of the defensive stability of the Jinmen Tigers. In the first round of the two teams, the Hebei team scored three goals, and the defense line of the Jinmen Tigers appeared very fragile. In this confrontation between the two teams, the Jinmen Tigers will definitely work hard to stabilize the defense. If Wang Qiuming can play, it can make up for the impact of Tian Yinong’s absence.