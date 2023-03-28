Original title: Heilongjiang team won 5 gold medals at the end of the National Alpine Skiing Championship

The National Alpine Skiing Championship ended at the Yabuli Sports Training Base in Heilongjiang Province.Provided by Sports Bureau of Heilongjiang Province

China News Service, Harbin, March 27th (Reporter Wang Nina) On March 27th, the 2022-2023 National Alpine Skiing Championship ended at the Yabuli Sports Training Base in Heilongjiang Province. The Heilongjiang team won a total of 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 7 bronze medals , accounting for two-thirds of the total number of medals.

The championship started on March 24th. There were a total of ten events in men’s and women’s groups including downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super giant slalom, and all-around. Nearly 100 athletes from more than ten provincial, municipal, and autonomous region teams across the country participated in the competition.

“Back to Yabuli to play at home, I am more familiar and more relaxed. After all, I have been absent from training for a few months, and I mainly want to find my feeling and state through the game. Without the psychological burden, I can play better.” Ni After the game, Yueming said that his performance in the previous championships also made him more confident, and the next step is to fully prepare for the 14th Winter Games at the end of the year.

After participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics, Ni Yueming missed the summer training due to something. After resuming winter training for more than two months, Ni Yueming gradually regained the state of training and competition. In the 2022-2023 National Alpine Skiing Championships held in Tonghua, Jilin in early March, Ni Yueming won three gold medals in women’s slalom, super giant slalom and all-around, making a strong comeback.

In addition to Ni Yueming, Kong Fanying and Zhang Yuying also performed well. The three of them took the top three places in downhill, giant slalom, and all-around. Gao Qun also performed well in the men's competition, winning 3 silvers and 1 bronze. In the downhill competition, Gao Qun from the Snow Training Center of Heilongjiang Province won the silver medal in the men's group; Ni Yueming, Kong Fanying and Zhang Yuying won the top three in the women's group. Players in the game.Provided by Sports Bureau of Heilongjiang Province In the slalom competition, Gao Qun won the silver medal in the men's group; Ni Yueming, Zhang Yuying, and Zhu Tianhui took the top three in the women's group. In the giant slalom competition, Gao Qun won the bronze medal in the men's group; Kong Fanying, Zhang Yuying and Ni Yueming took the top three in the women's group. In the super giant slalom competition, Wang Rongtao won the bronze medal; Ni Yueming and Kong Fanying won the first and second places. Gao Qun and Zhang Xiaosong won the second and third places in the men's all-around; Ni Yueming, Kong Fanying and Zhang Yuying won the top three in the women's all-around. The championship started on March 24, and a total of ten events including downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super giant slalom, and all-around were held for men and women. Nearly 100 athletes from more than ten provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country participated in the competition.

