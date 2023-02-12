Home Sports The hidden toradol, the Warriors must decide on the trade that brought Payton to San Francisco
The hidden toradol, the Warriors must decide on the trade that brought Payton to San Francisco

The hidden toradol, the Warriors must decide on the trade that brought Payton to San Francisco

Race against time at home Golden State Warriors to decide on the trade that brought Gary Payton from the Portland Trail Blazers to San Francisco.

The deadline is 9.30pm Eastern Time on a Sunday.

It was a four-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

THE MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS NOT PASSED

Payton failed his medical with an abdominal issue that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

The Warriors notified the NBA that they would like Portland to provide medical information about the player before the trade.

The trade cannot be changed.

POTENTIAL NBA DECISIONS

The NBA could punish the Portland Trail Blazers with a fine or by stripping them of some draft picks if the investigation confirms the failure to inform the Warriors of Payton’s physical problem, who underwent abdominal surgery in the summer and missed the first 35 matches of the season.

The Warriors informed the NBA they would like to hear from the Blazers that Payton is using toradol for pain relief, something ESPN writes players typically use in the playoffs, when games are close together, rather than in the regular season.

THE DETAILS OF THE TRADE

The Warriors sent James Wiseman to the Pistons who in turn sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Kevin Knox to the Blazers.

The Warriors sent five second-round picks to the Blazers (two via the Hawks).

If the Warriors decide to cancel the trade, they will find themselves with $ 35 million dollars to pay in luxury this season.

THE REACTION OF THE BLAZERS

Joe Cronin, GM of the Blazers said they were confident Payton was okay.

“Player health is super important to us and the NBA,” Cronin said. “He was playing and had the doctors’ approval. We never would have risked it if we knew he wasn’t well.”

To report the news ESPN.

Gary Payton II’s agent has denied reports that his client used Toradol to relieve pain in his abdomen before Blazers games.

