Home Sports The hidden wonders of the Aveto Natural Park, in Liguria
Sports

The hidden wonders of the Aveto Natural Park, in Liguria

by admin
The hidden wonders of the Aveto Natural Park, in Liguria

Hidden in the Genoese hinterland, the Aveto Regional Natural Park it’s a small outdoor paradise of 3 thousand hectares, where to live in the midst of a great variety of flora and fauna. Spread over an altitude of 1600-1800 masl, it is little known, wild. In a small space it offers an impressive variety of different environments, a rich fauna (the Apennine wolf is back) and succulent gastronomic tradition.
It’s a destination for lovers of trekking, nature observationgood food and, thanks to the paved and dirt roads, mountain bike and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  The Chinese men's basketball team faces Kazakhstan today and strives to improve the ranking of the world preliminaries_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

NBA, Stephen Curry and the special dedication to...

Zheng Zhi and Chen Tao will join the...

The Blues pass the Team sprint qualifications without...

Football: Tommasi new president of the Italian national...

Viaplay Cup final: Rangers and Celtic ready for...

«Italian racist referees». The study from England –...

Liu Qingyi won the 2023 breakdancing first Olympic...

Karl Robinson: Oxford United head coach sacked after...

MLB players’ union head: ‘We will never agree’...

Memphis dominates the big match against Denver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy