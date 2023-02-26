9
Hidden in the Genoese hinterland, the Aveto Regional Natural Park it’s a small outdoor paradise of 3 thousand hectares, where to live in the midst of a great variety of flora and fauna. Spread over an altitude of 1600-1800 masl, it is little known, wild. In a small space it offers an impressive variety of different environments, a rich fauna (the Apennine wolf is back) and succulent gastronomic tradition.
Hidden in the Genoese hinterland, the Aveto Regional Natural Park it’s a small outdoor paradise of 3 thousand hectares, where to live in the midst of a great variety of flora and fauna. Spread over an altitude of 1600-1800 masl, it is little known, wild. In a small space it offers an impressive variety of different environments, a rich fauna (the Apennine wolf is back) and succulent gastronomic tradition.
It’s a destination for lovers of trekking, nature observationgood food and, thanks to the paved and dirt roads, mountain bike and motorcycle enthusiasts.
Read also
Advertising
See also The Chinese men's basketball team faces Kazakhstan today and strives to improve the ranking of the world preliminaries_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net