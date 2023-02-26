Hidden in the Genoese hinterland, the Aveto Regional Natural Park it’s a small outdoor paradise of 3 thousand hectares, where to live in the midst of a great variety of flora and fauna. Spread over an altitude of 1600-1800 masl, it is little known, wild. In a small space it offers an impressive variety of different environments, a rich fauna (the Apennine wolf is back) and succulent gastronomic tradition.

It’s a destination for lovers of trekking, nature observationgood food and, thanks to the paved and dirt roads, mountain bike and motorcycle enthusiasts.

