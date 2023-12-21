The highest European court declares the ban by UEFA and FIFA on the Super League illegal

In a major boost to the Super League project, Europe’s highest court ruled that UEFA and FIFA rules prohibiting such competitions are illegal.

The highest European court ruled Thursday that UEFA has been “abusing a dominant position” in its control of European football. The court determined that the standards of FIFA and UEFA that demanded that new competitions of football were subject to their prior approval and prohibited players from participating in those competitions were “illegal”.

The ruling represents an important boost for the Super League project, which seeks to replace the UEFA Champions League. This comes after vocal opposition from football’s governing bodies, fans, and politicians quickly led nine of the original clubs to announce their withdrawal from the project, leaving only Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus as public sponsors.

The decision allows for more competition and diversity within European football, giving clubs the freedom to decide their own future. However, UEFA issued a statement arguing that it had already updated its rules following the attempted launch of the Super League, and it’s confident in the robustness of its new rules.

A22 Sports, the sponsors of the Super League, have sought to relaunch and change the name of the Super League, proposing a more open and meritocratic format, guaranteeing club income and solidarity payments.

The case reached the Court of Justice of the European Union after the Super League filed a lawsuit before a Spanish court in 2021, asking for protection to forestall possible sanctions from UEFA. The Madrid judge issued a precautionary measure before passing the case to the Luxembourg court to issue a verdict.

The ruling has implications for the future of European football and has the potential to open the door for a new elite football competition in Europe. While this ruling does not mean an endorsement of the Super League specifically, it does address a pre-existing deficit within UEFA’s prior authorization framework.

