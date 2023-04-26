Home » The highest treatment Shandong Taishan fans waved their flags and shouted: Ma Ning, Ma Ning, Ma Ning! |Main Lineup|Ma Ning (Football Referee)_NetEase Subscription
The highest treatment Shandong Taishan fans waved their flags and shouted: Ma Ning, Ma Ning, Ma Ning!

Live Broadcast, April 26th In the third round of the Chinese Super League last night, Shandong Taishan defeated the ten-man Zhejiang team 2-1 at home and won the first victory of the season.

Reporter Zuo Haitao posted a video in which Taishan fans in the stands chanted referee Ma Ning’s name.

Fan: “Ma Ning, the hero of Shandong” “This is the highest treatment Ma Ning has received”

