Serie B doesn’t stop, off to the midweek round. Ternana-Cagliari, on the pitch at 20.30, opens the sixteenth day of the championship. Thursday on the field all the others.

Challenge at the top between Frosinone and Reggina allo Stirpe: Grosso’s team is at the top with 32 points, Inzaghi’s men are chasing at -3. After Blessin’s sacking, there’s Gilardino ad interim on the rossoblù bench: Genoa faces Sudtirol at Ferraris.

THE DETAIL

Ternana-Cagliari Andreazzoli took over from Lucarelli and on his debut as coach of the Umbrian club he lost 2-1 against Venice. The team totaled three draws and three defeats, they haven’t won since October 15 against Benevento (2-3 at the Vigorito). Five draws in a row for the Sardinians, Liverani’s team also scored their last success on 15 October against Brescia: 2-1 at the Unipol Domus.

Parma-Benevento After four home wins in a row, the Gialloblù lost their last match at the Tardini against Modena. Pecchia’s men are returning from a defeat and a draw, never being without victories for three races in this championship. Cannavaro’s team needs to improve in defense: it is the team that concedes the most goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, 5 out of the 17 total (29%).

Citadel-Bari The hosts come from the success against Genoa and have drawn their last three matches at Tombolato. The usual Antonucci takes care of dragging Gorini’s group: three goals in the last three games. They will face a Bari that is very strong away, nobody has earned more points away from home than Mignani’s team: 15 in eight away games. See also Futurist bikes for the technology Olympics made in Pavia

Cosenza-Brescia Viali’s team have drawn the last two games and are one length from the playout area. In previous meetings, Brescia are unbeaten in six away matches against the Calabrian club: the last defeat dates back to 17 December 1995 (2-3).

Genoa-South Tyrol The rossoblù come from two knockouts and haven’t lost three games in a row in Serie B since May 2004. With Blessin sacked, Gilardino is in his place ad interim. With Bisoli, Sudtirol is still unbeaten away: three wins and two draws. Watch out for Coda, only Brunori has tried more shots than the attacker born in ’88: 45 shots so far, 17 of which on goal.

Modena-Venice Tesser’s team is the one that has lost the most games after scoring the first goal of the match: a fact that Modena wants to reverse. Find a Venice that scores a lot in the first half, four of the last six goals have arrived in this part of the match.

Perugia-Spal The Romagnoli always concede goals against Perugia: never a clean sheet in the last seven away games. In addition, De Rossi’s team is going through a difficult moment (three defeats in the last three). Castori’s group remains last with 12 points, but has returned from three useful results in a row (two draws and a success with Genoa).

Frosinone-Reggina Grosso has never beaten Inzaghi in his four matches as coaches in Serie B: two defeats, respectively at the helm of Bari and Venice, and two draws on the benches of Frosinone and Brescia. He will be first against second in the standings at Stirpe. Reggina drew in their last home match (2-2 against Benevento) and throughout 2022 they have never gone two home matches in a row without winning. See also Volleyball, coach Nicola Negro's Minas is champion of Brazil

Pisa-Ascoli D’Angelo’s team have won their last three home league matches, scoring at least three goals. Ascoli is warned, they are chasing the playoff area and have not lost in five away matches.

Palermo-Como The Sicilians ended up knocked out against Venice at the Barbera and have not scored two home defeats in a row in the league since April 1997. The hosts remain +3 from the playout zone. Longo’s men have drawn the last three and need points to get out of the relegation zone.