the highlights of Serie A – Corriere TV

On the last day of Serie A, Juve wins but finishes seventh, they are in the Conference. Waiting for UEFA’s decisions. Verona, playoff with Spezia for salvation, Atalanta and Rome in the Europa League. Naples goes crazy for the Scudetto: after defeating Sampdoria 2-0 at Maradona, the city dresses in blue to celebrate the Italian champions. Roma beat Spezia 2-1, condemning the Venetians and Ligurians to play for Serie A in one last clash. The 1-0 victory in Udine is not enough for Juve to secure the Europa League. In the other two games, Atalanta 5-2 at Monza and Bologna won 3-2 in Lecce. (LaPresse)