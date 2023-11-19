The Highs and Lows of the Las Vegas Grand Prix: Action, Anticipation, and Uncertain Expectations

The Formula 1 race makes its triumphant return to Las Vegas this Sunday at the Las Vegas Street Circuit. The Grand Prix is part of a larger offensive by Formula 1 to gain a foothold in the American market. Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” has helped bring new fans to the sport, and events in Miami and Austin have generated excitement.

The race in Las Vegas, however, has been marred by controversy. A manhole cover damaged vehicles during a practice session and forced the evacuation of fans. The event aims to attract a new, larger American audience.

The race schedule includes an unconventional start time of 10 pm local time, designed to cater to European spectators. While Max Verstappen has already secured his third championship, the event is still expected to draw attention from both fans and Hollywood celebrities. The tension between purists and those seeking to introduce a spectacle around the race exemplifies the larger struggle between traditional and modern racing events.

