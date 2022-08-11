Home Sports The Hills Race dragster challenge at the airport is back in Rivanazzano from 9 to 11 September
Sports

The Hills Race dragster challenge at the airport is back in Rivanazzano from 9 to 11 September

by admin
The Hills Race dragster challenge at the airport is back in Rivanazzano from 9 to 11 September

Alberto Antoniazzi

August 10, 2022

RIVANAZZANO TERME

The end of summer appointment with drag racing made in Italy is officially back: the definitive dates are those of the weekend of 9, 10 and 11 September, in the historic location or the Rivanazzano Terme airport, transformed for the occasion. in the “Rivanazzano Dragway” racing circuit.

The organizational machine managed by the American Motors Pavia (Amp) group is already at work. Three days of event, which will see the acceleration race reserved for American cars and Volkswagen Beetles, but also a substantial offer of side activities. In short, a weekend full of events for all fans of the genre and beyond. In addition to the race, in fact, there will be dealers of motor-themed items, street food professionals, artists and Harley-Davidson Pavia with the usual road test activity of motorcycles. Then, when the sun goes down, the airport will turn into a large party area, complete with good food to be enjoyed on the spot and accompanying live music. As for the drag racing event, the organizers are expected to participate in over 100 drivers from all over Europe for an excellent starting grid. Worthy of note, as always, are the queen categories Pro ET and Super Pro ET which will see vehicles launching themselves on the high-speed single elimination track, covering the quarter mile in less than 7 seconds. The opening hours to the public of the Rivanazzano Dragway gates will be from 9 to 19, with the exception of Saturday which will see the late evening closing. The event ticket office will be located at the airport, entrance fee for Friday will be 15 euros, Saturday 20 euros, Sunday 20 euros and a special three-day package for 30 euros. Free admission up to 12 years. –

See also  The Chinese women's volleyball team lost 2:3 to the Thai team and suffered the first defeat in the World League

Alberto Antoniazzi

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Ivrea-Mombarone It is a historical record

Lecce, Colombo charges the environment: “Inter? I hope...

Here we go!Romano:Verona striker Simeone Jr. will join...

Today for the friendly Pont in Brunod against...

Chinese Super League – Goal Battle!Xie Weijun doubles...

European swimming championships: Razzetti gold and Matteazzi bronze...

Synchronized swimming, Enrica Piccoli silver in the technical...

Serena Williams announces retirement: US Open tickets steal

Inter, Brozovic recovered. For Lecce there is also...

Xi’an Sports in the four-year examination of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy