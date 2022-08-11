RIVANAZZANO TERME

The end of summer appointment with drag racing made in Italy is officially back: the definitive dates are those of the weekend of 9, 10 and 11 September, in the historic location or the Rivanazzano Terme airport, transformed for the occasion. in the “Rivanazzano Dragway” racing circuit.

The organizational machine managed by the American Motors Pavia (Amp) group is already at work. Three days of event, which will see the acceleration race reserved for American cars and Volkswagen Beetles, but also a substantial offer of side activities. In short, a weekend full of events for all fans of the genre and beyond. In addition to the race, in fact, there will be dealers of motor-themed items, street food professionals, artists and Harley-Davidson Pavia with the usual road test activity of motorcycles. Then, when the sun goes down, the airport will turn into a large party area, complete with good food to be enjoyed on the spot and accompanying live music. As for the drag racing event, the organizers are expected to participate in over 100 drivers from all over Europe for an excellent starting grid. Worthy of note, as always, are the queen categories Pro ET and Super Pro ET which will see vehicles launching themselves on the high-speed single elimination track, covering the quarter mile in less than 7 seconds. The opening hours to the public of the Rivanazzano Dragway gates will be from 9 to 19, with the exception of Saturday which will see the late evening closing. The event ticket office will be located at the airport, entrance fee for Friday will be 15 euros, Saturday 20 euros, Sunday 20 euros and a special three-day package for 30 euros. Free admission up to 12 years. –

Alberto Antoniazzi