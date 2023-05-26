Home » The Hisense Chill Fridge is colored with Nerazzurro – Sport Marketing News
The Hisense Chill Fridge is colored with Nerazzurro

The Hisense Chill Fridge is colored with Nerazzurro

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, presents Chill Fridge Inter Limited Editionborn from the partnership with Inter, and which for the occasion is colored with the iconic Nerazzurri.
Furthermore, to celebrate this limited edition, it opens today, starting at 12.00, a charity auction on eBay which will allow, until 30 May 2023, to win an Inter co-branded Chill Fridge signed by the Nerazzurri legend and Vice President Javier Zanetti. Participating is very simple: just access the dedicated landing page on the Hisense website, subscribe to the newsletter, enter your data and you’re done. At the end of the competition, the lucky fan who will be able to win his Chill Fridge Nerazzurro will be drawn.

