THE HISTORIC GOLD OF SOUTH AFRICA’S LIGHTWEIGHT 4 AT THE LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS – SportHistoria

James Thompson, Matthew Brittain, John Smith and Sizwe Ndlovu. Write down their name, because these four South African boys, who are rowers by trade, at the 2012 London Olympics give their country a historic gold medal, the first and so far the only one at the Gamesi.

Two clarifications, before giving details of a tender, that of 4 without light weightswhich has as its theater the Dorney Lake, in Buckinghamshire, and which puts a strain on the muscles and rowing rhythm of the thirteen crews entered from 28 July to 2 August. The first is that the test is held for the fifth time at the Olympics, having been introduced in Atlanta, in 1996, and which on the four previous occasions recorded the three victories of Denmark and that of France in Sydney in 2000. The second is that South Africa, in fact, is still waiting to get on the top step of the podium in a rowing competition, having only the bronze of the coxless conquered by Donovan Cech and Ramon di Clemente in Athens, in 2004closing behind Australia and Croatia.

In London, Great Britain and Australia, winners respectively at the 2010 Cambridge World Championships and at those of Blad in 2011, play the role of the great favourites, on a par with Denmark which is the current holder of the last two Olympic titlesalbeit having replaced Thomas Ebert and Mads Kruse Andersen with Kasper Winther and Jacob Barsoe in the last four years, who join the very confirmed Morten Jorgensen and Eskild Ebbesen, the veteran of the crew who was able to medal in the previous four editions collecting 3 golds and 1 bronze. Italy is also part of the match, silver in Bled, which lines up Daniele Danesin, Andrea Caianiello, Marcello Miani and Martino Gorettibut if only thanks to the repechage the Azzurri will be able to access the semifinals, the penultimate place with a time of 6’08″44 far from that of the first three crews flying to the final will be a really difficult bitter pill to swallow for a team that arrived in England with very different ambitions.

So let’s go back to the boats aiming for the podium, and note that if Great Britain and Australia are curiously placed in the same battery, the latter, having no problems in guaranteeing the passage of the round together with Germany, in the first, Switzerland surprises South Africa, which just as surprisingly does better than the reigning champions Denmarkwho evidently decided to “pull the oars in the boat“, just enough to cut Italy out, while France, the Netherlands and China are the three crews promoted by the third heat.

Said of Poland, still Olympic vice-champion, which is the only one among the 13 boats entered in the race to fail to access the semifinals, the first series of the penultimate act confirms the strength of Great Britainwhich relies on Peter Chambers, Rob Williams, Richard Chambers and Chris Bartley, who once again sets the best time with a time of 5’59″68, gives the chance of the final to Switzerland and the Netherlands and excludes Germany, while in the second Denmark keeps faith with its rank ahead of South Africa and Australia in 6’03″53who in turn row for the title leaving France and Italy on the sidelines of the final, which will then be 12th for having finished the consolation final in last place.

On August 2 at Dorney Lake everyone is waiting for the match between Great Britain and Denmark, but what you don’t expect really happens. The reigning Olympic champions seem to be able to fly towards victory, leading the race before in an exciting final they not only have to give in to the return of the English, who anticipate them in the photo finish, 6’03″09 against 6’03″16, but even see themselves overtaken by James Thompson, Matthew Brittain, John Smith and Sizwe Ndlovu in the fifth lane..

Yes, just them the four golden rowers of South Africa, who go to take the most coveted metal. And for the country which was excluded from the Games from 1964 to 1988 for having cultivated the apartheid policy, and which returned to being part of the five-circle arengo in Barcelona 1992 with the approval of theAfrican National Congress and the recognition of its president Nelson Mandela, two years earlier returned free after 27 years of detention, it is truly a wonderful day of glory.

