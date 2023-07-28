article by Nicholas Pucci

Since the water polo championship was scheduled for the first time, in 1912, the Italian roll of honor has celebrated the Ligurian triumphs of Genoa (4), Andrea Doria (8), Sturla (1), Camogli (6), Bogliasco (1) and, obviously, Pro Recco, largely in command of the ranking with 18 titles. Lombardy, for its part, has certainly not disfiguredwith Milan (2) and Canottieri Olona (1), as well as Central Italy can boast victories of Florentia (9), Lazio (2), Rome (1), e Southern Italy entrusts its name to the companies of Naples (5), Canottieri Napoli (7) and Posilippo (2), also finding a place in Northern Italy in the Friuli region with Triestina (1) capable of establishing itself in 1929.

This is the panorama of Italian water polo, which at the time of approaching the 1986/1987 season he presents himself, in fact, with the new reality of Posillipo as reigning champion by virtue of the two titles won in the previous two years, surpassing in 1985 the “cousins” della Canottieri Napoli (3-2 in the decisive match) e in 1986 breaking latest news (12-9 in the “beautiful”). And it is precisely the Abruzzo team that deserves today’s showcase, adding a historic piece, in 1987, which allows the Adriatic to be the first formation in that slice of Italy to sew the Scudetto on their tank tops.

breaking latest news water polo has distant origins, even in 1930, but only at the 60th edition of the Italian championship, in 1979, does it appear for the first time in Serie Afinishing in sixth place and starting from that season its climb to the national tops, which see it in 1984/1985 not only take part in the championship play-offs for the first timealthough starting from the A2 series, curiously surrendering to the quarterfinals at Posillipo (9-9 at home and 8-10 away), but also winning the first Italian Cup in its history, success repeated the year After when Posillipo and breaking latest news, as mentioned, are protagonists in the championship, finishing in the first two places and then finding themselves in the play-off final, with the Campania players confirming the victory of the year before.

On the water polo fate of breaking latest news in the eighties (and then the nineties), it is good to say, affect not only the strength of sponsors who marry the sporting project of the president Gianni Santorno, in this case the investments of the Benetton group with the brand Sisley, but most of all the work as manager of a charismatic figure such as Gabriele Pomiliowhich shapes a reality-model, and exponentially the sensational purchase of the Spanish Manuel Estiartea kind of “Maradona of water polo“, an extraordinary champion capable of winning the top scorer ranking at the Olympics three times (from Moscow 1980 to Seoul 1988), conquering every trophy with his national team and putting the main international club reviews on his bulletin board, who in 1985 arrives in Abruzzo from Barcelona. And with a champion of such stature, to which they are joined by a group of players of excellent lineagesome of which are already in the national orbit, such as Amedeo Pomilio, Gabriele’s own son, the game is almost done, with the addition of Dario Bertazzoli from Trieste who offers the squaring of the circle, Franco Di Fulvio and Marco D’Altrui who offer experience and technique, Papa, Montanaro, Rapini, the goalkeeper Piero Ballerini, Enrico Mundula, Alberto Battinelli and Paolo Malara to complete the staff of a team capable of developing a lively and fast game, which will be able to take revenge for the final lost the year beforeobviously driven by the goals of its Iberian champion.

The regular season, in fact, is consumed with the two finalists who command the standings, the Italian champions of Posillipo to close with 35 points and the challengers from breaking latest news to stay behind by 1 point, 34, with Savona and Arenzano in third position with 30 points. AND if Como and Volturno, the two teams promoted from the A2 series, do not represent an insurmountable obstacle in the first play-off round (12-4 and 10-7 for Campania, 15-5 and 11-9 for Abruzzo), in the semifinal Arenzano risks to shake the throne of Posillipowinning game-1 in Campania (8-7), losing in the second leg at home (8-9), finally surrendering in game-3 (7-8), in the meantime the team coached by the Croatian Ivo Trumbic, again, enforces the law of the strongest with Savona (9-6 e 10-8).

Posillipo-breaking latest news, therefore, is the awaited final of the 1986/1987 championship, exactly where the two antagonists wanted to be to define a fresh but already one of the most intense rivalry in Italian water polo. And in the first leg the “seven beautiful” of captain Stefano Postiglione, of the brothers Franco and Giuseppe Porzio, of the bomber Mario Fiorillo, wants to assert not only its strength in the water, but also the support of an audience among the most passionate, however failing to impose itself, indeed leaving us the feathers, 9-8despite breaking latest news having to play outnumbered for most of the match due to the questionable expulsion of Fabrizio Salonia.

July 4, 1987 is a historic day in breaking latest news, because the dream of the Italian championship is truly within reach. the pool of The Naiads it is packed in every order of place, in the jubilation of the blue-and-white flags the blue-and-white team cannot fail its appointment with sporting glory, Estiarte scores a hat-trick, his teammates do their duty in full, with Pomilio in turn on target with three heavy goals, with Bertazzoli and Papa signing a brace, and in the end breaking latest news dominates the match, 12-7although Posillipo, dragged by Postiglione’s five goals, held out at least until the 4-4 with which the first two halves ended.

At the siren it’s time to update the history of water polo. Because that 1987 season remains unforgettablein breaking latest news: in addition to the Scudetto, Trumbic and his boys in fact, they will drop a memorable trio, winning the Champions Cup in the double final with the Germans of Spandau (12-10 and 9-9), and the Len Super Cup against Posillipo (9-8 in the one-off match in Zurich). Just enough to celebrate big…

