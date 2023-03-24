The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings have a long and interesting history that dates back to the early days of women’s professional tennis. The live kabaddi updates provided by 1xBet also allow you to wager on top players of this discipline as well.

In 1975, the WTA was formed as a result of the growing demand for women's professional tennis. The first WTA rankings were published on November 3, 1975. They were based on a points system that took into account the results of players' best 14 tournaments over a 12-month period.

The rankings were designed to determine the best female tennis players in the world and to help determine seeding for major tournaments.

Positioning women’s tennis as an important sport

The early years of the rankings were dominated by a very small list of players.

Some names that absolutely ruled these rankings during their early stages were:

Billie Jean King;

Chris Evert;

and Martina Navratilova.

These players were among the first to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the WTA. All of them helped to establish women's tennis as a major force in the world of sports.

Important transformations

Over the years, the WTA rankings have undergone several changes and updates.

In 2005, the WTA introduced a new ranking system that was based on a rolling 52-week period. This new system took into account a player’s best 16 tournaments over the previous 52 weeks, with certain tournaments being given more weight than others.

The new system was designed to make the rankings more accurate and reflective of a player’s current form. This also makes it easier for fans to follow the rankings throughout the year. The rankings were also updated on a weekly basis, with new rankings being released every Monday.

Today, the WTA rankings are an important part of women's tennis. They are closely followed by fans, players and coaches. The rankings help to determine the best players in the world and to guide the development of future talents. They also serve as a valuable tool for fans who want to follow the progress of their favorite players. This is also helpful to stay up-to-date on the latest news and trends in women's tennis.

