The history of Zampagna – Tiscali Sport

He defined himself “the last bomber on the left” and greeted the Livorno fans with a clenched fist after the goal, but today he is a candidate with the center-right line-up in Terni. The former footballer Richard Zampagnastriker of Atalanta, Messina, Sassuolo and Ternana and today technical director of the homonymous football school of ASD San ​​Giovanni Bosco Terni, is a candidate in the Umbrian city in support of candidate for mayor Orlando Masselli, exponent of the Brothers of Italy. Originally from Terni and son of workers employed in the city’s steel mills, Riccardo Zampagna he has always maintained that his origins were leftist and communist.

“The Last Bomber from the Left”

On 16 January 2005, when he wore the Messina shirt, he was sanctioned for ithe clenched-fist salute addressed to Livorno’s opposing fans, famed for their far-left sympathies. And in 2015 in an interview with Corriere della Sera he called himself “the last bomber on the left” and paid homage to his father who “died for the steel mill”.

“I decided, as usual against the tide”

Other times today his candidacy is in support of Masselli, a man “chosen directly by Giorgia Meloni”. Zampagna is not a candidate with the Brothers of Italy but with “Terni protagonist Masselli mayor”, one of the seven lists that support the politician. Right turn for the former bomber? No. “I decided, as usual against the tideto put his face on it, well aware of the my story that I don’t intend to deny in the slightest“, Zampagna told The messenger.

“It’s a provocation to wake up the city”

But his candidacy, the former striker reiterated, “is therefore not to be understood as a political candidacy or a turn to the right, but almost a provocation to wake up the citywho absolutely cannot afford to go back”. But Zampagna is not alone: ​​in the civic lists of support for Masselli there is also another flag from Ternana, Fabrizio Fabris