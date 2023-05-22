The hockey player Vegas defeated Dallas in the finals of the Western Conference of the NHL and the semi-finals

The Golden Knights lost twice, but when they managed to tie. Heiskanen’s water goal was answered in the first period by Stone in a number of passes, and after Robertson’s cross-court shot, Marchessault equalized two minutes before the end.

The same kind of rescue went to overtime, in which the Golden Knights quickly decided, just like in the water duel. In the water match, they needed 95 seconds, this time Vegas secured Stone’s victory after 72 seconds.



