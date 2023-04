Easier quarter-final opponent on paper in case of defeat? No, the Czech hockey players did not speculate at all and at the end of the group they beat Switzerland 5:2. In the key match of the World Cup, they will challenge Finland again after a year. “Before the match, we did not discuss the potential opponent. We are happy to go to the Finns and hopefully show that we can easily beat them,” wishes attacker Tereza Pištěková.

