The hockey players of Hradec Králové can take a significant step towards advancing to the extra league playoff finals this weekend. The East Bohemians won both matches on the ice of Vítkovice, and in the ideal case they can celebrate a historic success at home on Sunday. However, the people of Ostrava believe that this time they will be happy and will force the continuation of the series. Best in a 2:2 tie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook