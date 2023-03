The hockey players of Jihlava and Přerova advanced from the preliminary round of the playoffs of the first league to the quarterfinals after winning the series 2:0 for the matches. Dukla, who dominated the second highest competition last season, beat Slavia Prague 2:1 in their asylum in Pelhřim and are awaiting a repeat of last year’s final with Vsetín. The bison beat Frýdek-Místek 4:0 and from Wednesday they will face the winner of the regular season in Třebíčí for the semi-finals.

