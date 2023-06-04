Home » The hockey players of Kert Park won the extraleague title for the sixth time in a row
The hockey players of Kert Park won the extraleague title for the sixth time in a row

Already a year ago, the people of Prague surpassed the performances of Ústí nad Labem (1991 to 1994) and Mladá Boleslav (2000 to 2004), which achieved four triumphs in a row. Kert Park equaled the second most successful Kladno with six and next year can attack to equal the record of Ústí nad Labem, which reached gold eight times. Thanks to silver, Letohrad achieved historic success.

After home wins of 5:4 and 4:0 on Saturday, Kert Park did not convert the first match point and lost 2:6. He could celebrate today. Already in the sixth minute, thanks to the goals of Tomáš Wróbel and Dalimil Zvonk, he led 2:0. At 10:18, Jan Bečka reduced the deficit, but 73 seconds before the end of the second period, Petr Danko restored the visitors’ two-goal lead. Tomáš Lhota sealed the result in the 39th minute.

The Libor Topolánek award for the most valuable player in the playoffs was won by striker Zvonek from the championship team, who was also the most productive player with 19 points for six goals and 13 assists in 11 games, just like last year.

Finals of the play off hockey ball extra league – 4th match:
Letohrad – Kert Park Prague 1:4 (1:2, 0:1, 0:1) final state of the series: 1:3.
Goals: 11. Bečka – 3. Wróbel, 6. Zvonek, 29. Danko, 39. T. Lhota.
