The Hohhot team achieved impressive results in the Inner Mongolia Paralympic Games and received a subsidy of more than 437,000 yuan-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Hohhot Team Shines in Inner Mongolia Paralympic Games, Receives Substantial Subsidies

The Hohhot team has achieved outstanding results in the 6th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games for People with Disabilities and Special Olympics. Not only did they rack up an impressive 90 medals – 41 gold, 21 silver, and 28 bronze – but they also ranked first on the medals list and second in the overall score. This remarkable accomplishment marks the best result in the history of Hohhot’s participation in the District Paralympic Games.

The team participated in 10 events including Paralympic Archery, Shooting, track and field, badminton, table tennis, blind judo, deaf football, taekwondo, weightlifting, and swimming. Additionally, they took part in the Special Olympics roller skating and mass dry land curling competitions, where they secured 9 golds, 9 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

To honor their accomplishments, the Hohhot Disabled Persons’ Federation held a summary meeting where the athletes and coaches were awarded subsidies of over 437,000 yuan. This reflects the recognition and support that the team has received for their hard work and dedication.

One particularly noteworthy success story comes from a blind judoka who made his debut at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games and secured a bronze medal, showcasing the extraordinary talent and determination of the Hohhot team.

The achievements of the Hohhot team not only highlight their sporting prowess but also serve as a source of inspiration for the entire district, demonstrating the indomitable spirit and perseverance of the disabled community. Their remarkable performance has brought pride and joy to the city of Hohhot and will undoubtedly serve as a powerful motivation for future generations of athletes.

