Already protagonist the year before, 1927, in the second edition of the European Championships, in Bologna, where, just 16 years old, he won gold in the 400sl and silver in the 100m backstroke behind compatriot Willy den Turk and in the 4x100sl relay beaten with her teammates from Great Britain, the Dutch Marie Braun shows up at the home games in Amsterdam in 1928 with the aim of making her own the two competitions, and nearly realizes the exploit. But this time he has to reverse the result achieved in Italy.

All’Olympic Sports Park Swim Stadium we start with the distance of 400sl, and here Braun, after having won her battery with a time of 5’53″8, and having recorded the best time in the semifinal in 5’54″6, you have to bow in the final to the American Martha Norelius, already gold four years earlier in Paris, who wins the race with the new world record, 5’42″8relegating the Dutchman to second place 15 seconds behind.

The revenge is not long in coming, in the 100m backstroke Braun is already at the new world record in heat, 1’21″6, to then impose itself by a hair’s breadth in the decisive act, 1’22″0, just ahead of the two British Ellen King and Joyce Cooperrespectively second and third in 1’22″2 and 1’22″8.

La Brown completes his Olympic commitment with third place in the 4×100 freestyle relaytogether with Eva Smits, Rie Verdang and Truus Baumeister, finishing behind the United States and Great Britain, but an irregular change costs the Dutch disqualification and the inevitable loss of the bronze medal.

la brown, after winning three gold medals in the three races at the 1931 European Championships in Parisa real bete noire for the British Margaret Cooper who finishes in the slipstream in the 400sl, 100m backstroke and in the 4x100sl relay, she is also present at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics but after gaining the semifinal of the 400m freestyle and the final of the 100m backstroke, she is forced to be hospitalized for an insect bite and the thing, in addition to forcing her to give up the two Olympic competitions, in fact ends his career.