There was a big upset in the 14th round of the Premier League. Chelsea lost 1-4 away to Brighton. After the Blues coach Porter took office, his 9-game unbeaten game in all competitions ended. He also swallowed the first defeat of the Blues coaching career. .

Tonight’s match against Brighton is also the first time Porter has faced the old boss since he left the Brighton coaching position in the middle of the season and turned to coach the Blues. deficit.

Throughout the whole game, the Blue Army generals tonight can be regarded as “playing” a power-off performance.

The most prominent is the sluggish defensive performance. Only 5 minutes into the opening, the Blues’ backcourt was in constant danger.

Thiago Silva completed the goal line clearance in the 2nd and 4th minutes, respectively, but his sister-in-law’s brave rescue did not mean that he had no “pot”. In the 5th minute that followed, it was his backcourt return error. Stealed by Brighton, followed by Trossard’s opening blitz.

However, this mistake was not reflected in the backcourt of the Blues. On the contrary, the two Oolong gifts that followed made the Blues fans sigh.

First, in the 14th minute, Brighton took a corner kick in the frontcourt. Cheek made a clearance in front of the goal and turned into a “pad shot”. The ball hit the crossbar directly and bounced into the net. Then in the 43rd minute, Brighton quickly counterattacked from the right in the frontcourt. , Chaloba kicked the ball into the goal when he made a clearance in front of the penalty area. With the successive gifts from Chick Chaloba, Chelsea became the first team to send two own goals in a single game in the past two seasons. As they trailed by three goals early at half-time, the tone of the game’s fiasco was established.

The defensive end is sluggish, and the Blues offensive end is not much better. Chelsea winger Sterling handed over a number of duck egg data throughout the game, including 0 successful dribbling, 0 shots on target, and also gave a dismal performance of 18 lost balls, and although Havertz was in the 48th minute for the bleak performance. The team headed back to the city, but at the end of the game he also had another low-end operation with a good opportunity in front of the goal.

Running through the entire central axis of the Blues, everyone’s performance tonight is in jeopardy, and a fiasco is justified.

Despite the surprising 1-4 scoreline, looking at Chelsea’s schedule, it seems there is a trace of a defeat to follow. Counting the match against Brighton tonight, the Blues played 9 games in October, and in the past, they have experienced a super devil schedule of 4 games in 10 days, and their squad reserve is not as good as that of rivals such as Manchester City. Under the circumstances, the Blues also exposed problems in terms of physical fitness and other aspects under the intensive schedule. This fiasco tonight can be regarded as a wake-up call for their state, and after the end of the 9-game unbeaten “honeymoon period” after taking office In the end, how Porter adjusts the balance of the team’s rotation and tight schedule will also largely determine how far the Blues can go this season.

