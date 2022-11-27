Home Sports The hosts have lost two games in a row, and Qatar fans have to hold the closing ceremony immediately: Netizens say turn off all air conditioners first.
The hosts have lost two games in a row, and Qatar fans have to hold the closing ceremony immediately: Netizens say turn off all air conditioners first.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has only been held for six days, and the schedule of the group stage has not yet passed halfway. For the host Qatar team, it is meaningless.

The host team Qatar has played two games. In the opening match, Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador. In the second group match, Qatar lost 1-3 to Senegal.

Of course, this kind of performance also angered many netizens in the country. An uncle said humorously: “Tomorrow we will hold the closing ceremony. You can play wherever you like.” The fans present burst into laughter .

Some netizens jokingly said after watching it, talking about sportsmanship is about human sophistication, and there is no human touch at all. The most important thing about sportsmanship is unity, which makes everyone unhappy. Therefore, I support Qatar to turn off all air conditioners first.

It is understood that Qatar has invested more than 220 billion U.S. dollars in total for the World Cup, which is equivalent to 18.64 times that of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and 4.94 times the cumulative investment in the past seven World Cups.

