The hour of the children of art, Timothy Weah at Juve

Timothy Weah just wait to wear the Juve shirt to start working under Massimiliano Allegri’s orders. “I am enthusiastic, honored and happyit’s a dream come true – he declared to the club’s official channels – this is one of the best clubs in the world, I’m really happy to be black and white”. The striker, born in 2000, was taken from Lille for 10.3 million euros (payable in two financial years) plus ancillary charges up to a maximum of 1 million and bonuses up to 2.1. Sports performance contract until 30 June 2028.

“I already feel at home”

The choice, reveals the statu”nitense, was simple: “Everything about this club attracts mefrom history to teammates up to the coach – continues Timothy Weah – e I already feel at home, the company has placed great trust in me”. The player has already had his first impact with the Juventus people: “The fans came to greet me before the visits – the memory of a few days ago outside the J Medical – and I’m happy, I can’t wait to begin”.

“Papa George, a great Juventus fan”

From father to son, football is a family affair at home Weah: “My father George’s time at Milan is part of history of my family and it was very important, now your son has the opportunity to play in Serie A and to play for one of the most important clubs – the emotion of the young Timothy – and it’s wonderful: it’s one of his favorite teams and he’s a big fan of Juve, this made my choice easier“.

“I love to run, cross and assist”

As for the technical aspects, Weah begins to reveal some characteristics: “I’m a very intense player, who loves to run, cross and provide assistsin addition to working hard and I will do it without sparing myself – the charge of the former Lille – and I have a favorite role, which is that of low winger, but I’m ready to play where the coach will put me”. Now just wait for the day of the meeting : the team will meet again under Allegri’s orders between two Mondays, July 10, at the Continassa Stadium, and then for Weah it will be an immediate return home, with the tour of black and white people in the United States between the end of July and the beginning of August.

