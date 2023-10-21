The Houston Astros Edge Out Texas Rangers 5-4, Nearing World Series

The Houston Astros are on the brink of reaching the World Series after securing a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS). Second baseman José Altuve and closer Ryan Pressly played pivotal roles in the Astros’ triumph.

The upcoming sixth game of the series will see the ALCS return to Houston, with Minute Maid Park hosting the pivotal matchup on October 22. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT, 4:03 p.m. PT).

The Astros took an early lead in the first round courtesy of a solo home run by Alex Bregman, who smashed a Jordan Montgomery sinker 416 feet between center and left field. However, their advantage was short-lived as Nathaniel Lowe equalized with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jose Abreu then produced the Astros’ second home run in the sixth inning, only for Adolis García to give the Rangers the lead with a three-run homer. The Cuban player sent Corey Seager and Evan Carter to register on the scoreboard, prompting Astros’ manager, Dusty Baker, to replace pitcher Justin Verlander.

Tensions escalated in the eighth inning when Bryan Abreu, who was substituting for Hector Neris, hit Adolis García with a pitch after walking Evan Carter. This sparked a confrontation that led to both dugouts emptying, resulting in the expulsion of García, Abreu, and Baker.

However, José Altuve turned things around with a crucial three-run home run in his fifth at-bat, granting the Astros a 5-4 lead. Altuve’s homer, his 10th in postseason history to give his team the lead, drove Yainer Díaz and Grae Kessinger home.

It was Ryan Pressly who sealed the victory for the Astros by holding the Rangers scoreless over the final two innings. Despite conceding two hits, Pressly registered three strikeouts and secured the win for Houston.

With the Astros just one victory away from securing their spot in the World Series, fans eagerly await the next installment of this captivating ALCS.

