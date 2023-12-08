The Huanglong Sports Center is full of “big meals” and the district cultural and sports center launches “people-friendly prices”. Xihu District also “plays” for the people to create an “Asian Games circle of friends”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Huanglong Sports Center Buzzing with Activity as Xihu District Aims to Create “Asian Games Circle of Friends”

By Reporter Huang Ran

Hangzhou, China – As December approaches, the Huanglong Sports Center is abuzz with excitement as a series of “sports feasts” are set to take place, including the CBA Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine’s home games and the World Women’s Volleyball Club Championship, all hosted at the Huanglong Stadium.

The Xihu District Cultural and Sports Center, on the other hand, is offering “people-friendly prices” to encourage citizens to make use of the facilities. Additionally, the district is creating “venues” for the people to foster a sense of community and solidarity around the upcoming Asian Games.

According to Hangzhou Daily, the “post-Asian Games” era has seen an increase in international events and mass sports activities being staged in various venues across Xihu District, attracting a wave of interest in physical fitness from the local community.

The efforts to make sports more accessible to the people are evident in the Xihu District Cultural and Sports Center, where an outdoor smart gym has become a popular hangout for fitness enthusiasts. With free and open access 24/7, the center is proving to be convenient for office workers and residents alike.

The center has also introduced “people-friendly prices” for basketball, football, and badminton bookings, as well as sports consumption coupons, to further encourage citizens to engage in physical activities.

In addition, the district has been working to revitalize school sports resources by opening up campus sports venues to the public. Through partnerships with third-party operators, the district has upgraded and reconfigured several school sports facilities to allow for multi-purpose use, further benefitting the local community.

West Lake Cultural Tourism Group, a subsidiary of the district’s cultural tourism group, is leading the charge, investing in renovating and revitalizing existing school sports resources, such as gymnasiums, to provide better facilities for students and surrounding citizens to exercise and keep fit.

With a total of 28 campus sports venues already opened in Xihu District, the community-driven efforts are benefitting over 230,000 residents, effectively promoting the implementation of sports benefit projects and creating a new sense of community around the “Asian Games Circle of Friends”.

The continuing investment in sports facilities and “people-friendly prices” is a testament to the district’s commitment to fostering a healthy and active community, as it gears up to be part of the upcoming Asian Games.

