The Hungarian ambassador recalls the ‘Golden Team’ at the Olimpico – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 16 – The Hungarian ambassador in Italy, Ádám Kovács, accompanied by the director of the Hungarian Academy in Rome, Gábor Kudar, wanted to remember the “golden team” of Hungary, protagonist May 17, 1953 of the inaugural match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. 70 years after the match that marked the official opening of the then ‘Stadio dei Centomila’, the eleven protagonists of the match against the Azzurri led on the bench by the Beretta-Meazza duo, which ended with the Magyars’ 3-0 success, were remembered.



Lajos Kű, former Hungarian footballer and today president of the “Golden Team Foundation” which aims to keep unchanged the memory of the ‘team of phenomena’ of those years and which, precisely during the commentary of the match against Italy in 1953, was defined for the first time as the ‘golden Team’. The Hungarian delegation, led by ambassador Kovacs, whose grandfather was among the squad’s squad, then went on a guided tour of the Olimpico stadium, remaining struck by the charm of the facility which, after that day, gave away numerous other sporting memories to Hungary in the various international sporting events it has hosted in its 70 years of life. (HANDLE).

