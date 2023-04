The world record holder failed miserably in Boston. Now the fastest elite field in history is coming to London to shake Kipchoge’s monument.

Eliud Kipchoge failed the Boston Marathon with a bang. Tilo Wiedensohler / Imago

Eliud Kipchoge will go down in sports history as a legend. But can he still keep up with this legend in reality? Earlier in the week, the Kenyan suffered the most bitter defeat of his career. He ran the marathon in Boston to fill one of the few gaps in the palmarès.