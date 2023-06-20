The IBA Boxing Association failed in arbitration, the IOC will discuss its expulsion

The IOC’s executive committee recommended definitively expelling the organization due to incomplete reforms. The IOC provisionally suspended the IBA already in 2019. Due to problems in the areas of management, finance, decision-making and ethics, it withdrew the association from organizing the Olympic tournament in Tokyo. Last June, he announced that the IBA would not even be in charge of the qualifying tournaments for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the fights under the five rings themselves. Nothing should change regarding the inclusion of boxing in the program of the next Olympics, but the sport has already been tentatively excluded from the program of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

According to the IOC executive, the Boxing Association did not meet the conditions necessary to lift the suspension. The IBA, whose head has been the controversial Russian Umar Kremlyev since 2020, on the other hand insists that it has carried out the required reforms, including the termination of financing by the Russian company Gazprom. The decision of the executive committee was therefore challenged in arbitration.

Because the IBA allows boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete in its events under the national flags despite the invasion of Ukraine, a number of national federations, including the Czech one, have come into conflict with it in recent months. They boycotted this year’s women’s and men’s world championships. A group of associations led by the USA and Great Britain then founded a new world organization World Boxing in April, which would like to cooperate with the IOC and take over the management of the sport instead of the IBA.