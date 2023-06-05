The IBA has informed the IOC that it has completed all the reforms necessary to keep boxing at the Olympics

The IBA has been in dispute with the IOC for many years, which suspended it in 2019 due to problems in the areas of governance, finances, match-fixing and ethics. Then it also took away the organization of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo and qualification for the 2024 games.

In addition, boxing has been conditionally removed from the Games in 2028 unless it undertakes major reforms, which the IBA has now completed, according to a report to the IOC. Because of this, the association also said that any sanctions against it would now be illegal.

“We have done what we can to remove all doubts of the IOC regarding leadership, finances and credibility. We are of the opinion that we have met all the requirements,” the IBA said in a statement.