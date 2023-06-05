Home » The IBA has informed the IOC that it has completed all the reforms necessary to keep boxing at the Olympics
Sports

The IBA has informed the IOC that it has completed all the reforms necessary to keep boxing at the Olympics

by admin
The IBA has informed the IOC that it has completed all the reforms necessary to keep boxing at the Olympics

The IBA has been in dispute with the IOC for many years, which suspended it in 2019 due to problems in the areas of governance, finances, match-fixing and ethics. Then it also took away the organization of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo and qualification for the 2024 games.

In addition, boxing has been conditionally removed from the Games in 2028 unless it undertakes major reforms, which the IBA has now completed, according to a report to the IOC. Because of this, the association also said that any sanctions against it would now be illegal.

“We have done what we can to remove all doubts of the IOC regarding leadership, finances and credibility. We are of the opinion that we have met all the requirements,” the IBA said in a statement.

One of the points of criticism was the excessive dependence of the association on finances from Gazprom, due to, among other things, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the IBA said the company’s contract expired in December 2022 and was not renewed.

See also  Glory teamed up with the national short track speed skating team to share the 618 carnival championship products in live broadcast-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Giuntoli arm wrestle, Ibra suggestion Monza? Inter, first...

mountaineer Christophe Profit fined 600 euros

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, goals and memorable moments of a...

Tragedy in Pardubice. A rider died after falling...

Leclerc: “Ferrari a car of incredible inconstancy”

Benzema change to Saudi Arabia apparently fixed

Roland Garros, Djokovic and the mysterious patch on...

Bologna-Naples: a last farewell to a otherwise positive...

Jim Hines, first athlete to officially run the...

Yao Ming praised “Children’s Basketball, a Model of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy