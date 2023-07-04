Home » The ice was moving! Boxing is planning blockbusters, even champion Fury may not be left without a fight
Sports

The ice was moving! Boxing is planning blockbusters, even champion Fury may not be left without a fight

by admin

It’s been a while since the boxing world announced one of its blockbusters that would get the fans buzzing. Now the ice was finally moving. Speculation is spreading around the best cuckolds of the present time. The next fight has reportedly been arranged by the Briton Anthony Joshua, who will fight it out with his compatriot Dillian Whyte. On the contrary, it completely fell apart from one of the greatest matches in history. The Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and the British Tyson Fury have to wait for the showdown, but they don’t have to be completely sad.

