Duty premise: if one day a job advertisement of this type – “We are looking for staff for a job that requires availability 24 hours a day, no salary in the face of an endless series of up early and late nights; very probable night shifts, unpaid overtime and the possibility of totally excluded holidays ”- no one would ever dream of taking it into consideration in the least. In reality, however, all couples respond to that announcement, moreover with joy, when, deciding to have a child, they begin the difficult job of parenting. But once that baby is born and grows up, is he at least happy and satisfied with mum and dad? And vice versa, are the heads of families happy with their children? To find out, now that we return to school and to an everyday life that so much resembles the pre-Covid era, thePrg Retail Group’s Observatory of Contemporary Familieswith the scientific collaboration Bva-Doxa, has seen fit to interview the boys, then comparing their opinions with those of father and mother.

The target? To track the identikit not the perfect Italian parent, who obviously does not exist in circulation; rather than that ideal, which instead exists in the imagination of children and young people. It emerged that one in two children would like them to be patient and nice. That there is agreement on values, on the desire for a shared time to travel and play, but they still resist gender stereotypes in the management of everyday life: like the mother in the kitchen and the father an expert handyman for housework, who if necessary becomes a plumber, carpenter or electrician. Here is the detailed result of the survey which involved a sample of 1537 individuals including 699 parentsequally distributed between mothers and fathers (and representative of the Italian population with children aged 0-14), 302 boys between 8-14 years old, 468 employees of Prg Retail Group e 68 their children between 8-14 years.

***

Methodological note: survey conducted by BVA-DOXA in March 2022 with the CAWI methodology on a sample of 699 individuals with children aged 0-14 years and on 302 children between 8-14 years and on a sample of 468 Prénatal Retail Group employees and their 68 children aged 8-14.

Patience is the virtue of the strong

55% of the 8-14 year olds surveyed stated that the patience and tolerance they are absolutely the main traits that – perhaps thanks to the complex period recently experienced – the ideal parent should have. They follow positivity and a sense of humor (48%), generosity (26%), courage and kindness (both for 25%). For parents too, patience and tolerance are essential characteristics for the ideal parent (49%) as well as positivity and a sense of humor (41%). The subsequent qualities, however, do not coincide with those indicated by the boys. I’m education and good manners (32%), self-confidence and determination (31%).

Trendy and modern. But watch out for bad words

The ideal parent must be attentive to his look and fashion (88% of the boys interviewed). She has to dress casually (mom 34% and dad 37%) and above all the mother has to follow fashion trends (30%). In addition to the look, the language plays an important role for 72% of children. It must be modernclose to that of the youngest (44%) but they are profanity excluded. According to 45% of the sample, the ideal parent really needs to sip them. Even for parents, their ideal alter ego should have a harmonious look with their personality (66%) and swear words should be banned from their language (71%). Having said that, the main characteristics of his way of being should not miss the pleasure in spending time with his family (72%), openness to dialogue (67%) and the ability to find the right balance between family / work (66%).

In balance between work, family and sociality. But at home the clichés die hard

68% of teens would like their ideal parent to have a job that allows them to have time for family. They would like parents who are sporty (more fathers 47% than mothers 32%) and also committed to sharing their own free time with friends. 56% should be passionate about cultural activities (music, concerts, cinema and TV series). Deepening the daily dynamics, however, gender differences emerged and commonplaces emerge. For 55% the main commitment of the ideal mother it leads back to the activity of cooked while 42% say that the Pope ideal should be good at small chores and in DIY. A representation consistent with that made by parents who, if on the one hand put the management of the so-called “work-life balance” first, on the other perpetuate stereotypes attributable to gender. The ideal mom should above all cook (51%) and be tidy (41%) and the ideal dad should play sports (45%) and do DIY or DIY (45%). The free time to devote to friends follows with percentages between 38% (ideal mom) and 36% (ideal dad).

Password: respect for others

In the relationship with childrenaccording to the kids, the ideal parent should be nice and cheerful (56%), patient and tolerant (46%) and reassuring (38%). A reversed perspective for parents who put the fact of being first reassuring (65%) and, in the background, patience and tolerance (51%) and sympathy and joy (40%). Regarding the values, the boys indicate the respect for others (42%), honesty (30%), then love and education (both for 27%). Similar positions for parents too. One in three indicate honesty, responsibility and good manners and 48% emphasize the relevance to respect for others.

Sharing: between travel and play

But what should the ideal parent do with their children? For 60% of the boys travel and then play (55%). And, if time remains, devote yourself to cultural activities (44%), sport (37%) and socializing (36%). Also in this case the parents are aligned with the children. The emphasis on traveling with children reaches 69%.

Playmates and … study mates

And then there is the school and here the agreement between parents and children is attenuated. For 34% of children, parents should follow them in their homework and study. While among parents, homework and study is a relevant activity for 43% of the sample. Also in this case we return to a great classic. 50% of children say they study and do their homework with their mother, only 22% with their father.

“Almost” ideal parents

Per more than 3 out of 5 children have their parents close to their ideal. Mum (63%) is closer than dad (58%). The parents, on the other hand, are more critical of themselves. Only 46% feel close to the image they described. They would like their children to describe them as positive and with a sense of humor (49%), honest (39%) and determined, slightly underestimating the aspect of patience that is essential for boys. In describing their parents, two macros emerged, attributable to the gender. There mom is patient and tolerant (43%) and then generous (36%), honest (33%), positive and with a sense of humor (32%). The dad is funny, positivehas a sense of humor (42%), self-confidence and is determined (33%), patient (31%), courageous (30%).

Three generations compared: grandparents, parents, children

Called to answer about the qualities they would have liked in their parents (i grandparents of our children interviewed), the “current” parents indicate positivity / sense of humor (40%), patience and tolerance (33%) and trust and determination (27%). Here too patience emerges as a distinctive trait associated with the parent which, evidently, assumes a different value depending on the role covered over time. The current parents were also asked to report which ones expectations their parents had of them. The main items are: enjoying good health (36%), success in studies (34%), economic stability (34%) and solid values ​​(33%). With respect to their children, on the other hand, they indicate: personal fulfillment and their own life plans (50%), health (46%) and solidity of values ​​(45%), bringing these reflections also to the dimension of education. Children, also given their young age, are more attached to the present and believe that mum and dad expect from them above all success in their studies (41%) and good health (40%).

Parents and digital: experts, but they don’t trust the web

The study also investigated some aspects relating touse of digital from parents. The 78% declared themselves autonomous in the use of smartphones, PCs and tablets, 74% use social apps without difficulty and 72% have no problems in using streaming platforms and intelligent connection tools. In all these cases, i parents are open to help of children in the management of digital devices. However, there remains a not insignificant share of 20% which still has some difficulties. Only 43% often or sometimes share video / photo content with their children and 42% share content in which only their children appear. One parent out of 2 looks for information on the net related to the world of children (education, relationship with them, way of being). Going specifically on the theme ofreliability of online content, 55% of those looking for this information believe that those relating to the education of children are not / at all reliable. When it comes to content related to relationships with teens and interaction with them, 50% say they don’t trust too much.

An open dialogue with children and parents

“Prg Retail Group talks daily with parents and their children – he declared Amedeo Giustini, Chief Executive Officer of Prg Retail Group – interacting in the areas where families grow and evolve. For this reason, the Observatory of Contemporary Families acquires an important role in the understanding of current issues and dynamics social”. “We started with the children, expressly asking for their opinion regarding the characteristics of the ideal parent. Interesting as the request for patience turns out to be an essential trait for children – concludes Giustini – a sign that shows us how we adults should be more listening. Furthermore, the data bring to our attention a relevant topic such as work-life balance deemed needed by 66% of adults and by over 50% of the boys. An increasingly central and decisive point that impacts the life of families and the construction of new dynamics that companies can no longer procrastinate. It also reiterates the centrality of playing together: in the family environment, this activity remains a fundamental moment for the growth of children and young people and in which it is necessary to invest in accordance with the new needs of the contemporary family “.