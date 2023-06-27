The identity dilemma of Miguel Indurain, the Navarrese recovered by the Basques

Twenty-six years ago, after twelve years of professionalism, Miguel Indurain decided to end his career definitively at the age of 32 after winning five consecutive Tours de France (1991-1995) and two Giros (1992 -1993). The Spaniard had gone around the question. The reminders from the leaders of the Banesto team or the proposal of Manolo Saiz, the boss of the rival formation Once, had not been able to make him change his mind.

“Indurain was never a man of conflict”

Jesus Gomez Peña, journalist of the daily “El Correo”

“The Basque Country is losing one of its greatest ambassadors”, announced a major daily newspaper in San Sebastian the day after the retirement of the native of Pamplona, ​​now 58 years old. In Navarre, the story of the Villaba runner’s farewell was quickly perceived as the ultimate provocation. The recovery of Indurain’s identity by the Basque neighbor since his first triumph on the Tour in 1991, or even a little more during his victory over the prologue of San Sebastian in 1992 during the Grand Départ, was now to end.

On the thorny question of whether he felt like a “son of Navarre” or a “child of the Basque Country”, Indurain always kicked remarkably into touch. “Indurain has never been a man of conflict and has always been for household peace,” jokes Jesus Gomez Peña, sports journalist for the daily El Correo. He was never offended when people spoke of him as a Basque runner. He was just happy to be talked about and rather well, all over Spain. But I know that he is deeply attached to his Navarrese roots and that he remains the most essential character in Navarre. »

Miguel Indurain with his first Tour de France trophy in 1991. (Denys Clément/L’Équipe)

Indurain has always expressed himself in Castilian, like most of the inhabitants of Navarre, apart from those who live in the northwestern third of the foral community, an institutional exception specific to the ancient kingdom of Navarre. For a few years now, the former five-time winner of the Tour has left his villa in Villaba to settle in the large residential area of ​​Pamplona.

Indurain is a peacemaker. In 1999, he symbolically agreed to lend his name to the one-day international race which is organized every year just before the Tour of the Basque Country: the Indurain Grand Prix. If the event takes place in Estella-Lizarra, in the community of Navarre, it is undoubtedly also because the municipality is located in the mixed linguistic zone, both Basque-speaking and Castilian-speaking.

Skillfully, Indurain is also a reunifier. Today, the only Spanish rider to have won the Tour five times still takes pleasure in cycling, starting marathon races like the Titan Désert or even lining up alongside Alejandro Valverde in an event Gravel. But without doubt without knowing that for the first time since 1985, there will be no native rider from Navarre at the start of the Tour de France, this year, in the Basque Country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

