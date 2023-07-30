The imaginative birth of the Japanese soccer league

Loading player

Before the 1990s, soccer in Japan was little more than a corporate pastime supported by big companies like Nissan, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Yomiuri. These companies gave their names to teams (as is still used in baseball, the national sport) formed largely by the employees themselves. They played as an amateur, or at most semi-professional, and were supported by a rather widespread scholastic tradition that dated back to the end of the 19th century, when, as in many other parts of the world, the English brought and spread the game in the country.

At the beginning of the twentieth century Japan began to play in blue (or rather in blue samurai), thus becoming one of the few national teams in the world not to have the first kit with the colors of its flag. Not even the local Federation, however, can say exactly what was the reason why that choice was made. The most accredited version says that in the 1920s the Tokyo University team also acted as the national team, and used blue shirts and white shorts. In 1921 this university team made a good impression at the Far Eastern Games and so it was unanimously decided to keep blue as the main color, which is also considered the color of youth in Japanese culture.

With the traumatic events of the mid-twentieth century – the war and then the atomic bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – football in Japan felt the effects of the country’s isolation and then of a difficult reconstruction. After the Second World War, as Japan approached economic recovery and re-established relations with foreign countries, the football tradition was revived and entrusted to the large conglomerates which divided up the national economy and offered the club, as a sort of compensation, support for sporting activity.

Some foreign professionals, especially Europeans, were fundamental in the recovery of Japanese football, who ended up in Japan for reasons not necessarily related to football and helped the movement to structure itself and be competitive. One of these was the German Dettmar Cramer, a former footballer, then a journalist and then a coach who was hired by the Japanese Federation in the 1960s to prepare the national team for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Cramer brought methods and knowledge that served to improve the whole movement, and at the Olympics the national team made a good impression.

The ties between German and Japanese football continued over the following decades. Between the 1980s and 1990s, i.e. in a period in which sports professionalism began to spread on a large scale all over the world, the Federation and Japanese investors interested in creating a professional system took the structure of the German championship as a model. They imposed a series of guarantees (economic, infrastructural and social) for obtaining professional status and set themselves the long-term goal of creating a system made up of one hundred professional clubs.

In the early 1990s, after Japan had become the permanent home of the Intercontinental Cup – and also in the wake of the success of the cartoon Holly e Benji — it was decided to create the first professional league, the J1 League, which officially began on May 15, 1993 with the match between Verdy Kawasaki and Yokohama Marinos. In the following years, two other minor leagues were added: the J2 League and the J3 League, which in 2024 will have twenty participants each.

Initially, there were only ten J1 League teams, selected to participate from those already existing in the old system, or specially created. The new championship was in fact supposed to represent the great centers of the country and involve the realities that had been most distinguished up to that point. The big industrial companies remained the owners of the teams, and still are, but they were no longer mentioned in their names, which instead were redesigned drawing inspiration from European football and in particular from Italian football, at the time considered the best and among the most popular in the world, whose colors also ended up representing the championship itself.

The Mazda team became Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Three crossed arrows were represented in the coat of arms, a symbol of strength and tenacity, and the new name took inspiration from there by combining “san”, which in Japanese indicates the number three, and “frecce” written in Italian for purely stylistic reasons. A similar thing did the Panasonic team in Osaka, which became Gamba Osaka. In this case the Italian name was chosen due to the assonance with the Japanese term “ganbaru”, an encouragement that in Italian is comparable to “come on!” (or, indeed, “smart!”). In 1995, another professional team was founded in Osaka that took inspiration from Spanish and was called Cerezo Osaka, meaning “cherry tree” in Spanish, as the symbol of the city.

The other teams in the first Japanese professional league were the Nagoya Grampus Eight, owned by Toyota, and the Urawa Red Diamonds, the “red diamonds” as the symbol of the owner group, Mitsubishi. Two others no longer exist in their original forms. Verdy Kawasaki, once the winningest team in the country, became Tokyo Verdy, while Yokohama Flügels (“wing” in German) joined the other team in town, the Nissan-owned team, and together became Yokohama F ·Marinos (where the F recalls the Flügels and “marinos” stands for “sailors” in Spanish).

The ten founding teams were gradually joined by others up to the current eighteen, distributed throughout the country. In Kobe there is Vissel, the team of the Rakuten group whose name is the union between the English words “victory” and “flag”. In Hiratsuka, a coastal city known as a holiday destination, there is the Bellmare. Avispa plays in Fukoka, which has a name in Spanish (“vespa”) like Kashiwa Reysol, while in Kawasaki, a city in the Tokyo metropolitan area, there is Frontale, a name taken from the Italian to recall aggression and courage: its colours, blue and black, were instead taken from the Brazilian team of Gremio.

The fantasy of names, the richness of colors and symbols have become the most recognizable aspect of Japanese football over the years. But the establishment of a professional league in a country that had never had one was also and above all a solid, ambitious and well-planned project, which got off to a strong start right away.

Since 1993, the teams have been able to count on the contribution of several great former players who still had something to give, such as the Brazilians Zico and Dunga, the Englishman Gary Lineker, the Argentinean Ramon Diaz and the Italians Salvatore Schillaci and Daniele Massaro. But amid the late-career champions, over the years the J1 League launched the careers of later well-known footballers and coaches, such as Arsène Wenger, who worked with the Toyota team in Nagoya before taking charge of Arsenal, or the Brazilian Hulk, who passed through Japan before arriving in European football.

Thirty years later, the Japanese league is the best in Asia and contributes to the support of a national team that has qualified for the World Cup for seven consecutive editions. He was also helped in this by the World Cup hosted in 2002 together with South Korea, which contributed to the popularity of football and the renewal of the structures. In the existing system, foreign players only serve to supplement the rosters of the teams, given that these are supported by very efficient youth sectors that have been raising dozens of players for some time who then continue their careers in Europe.

The roots of football in Japan, in which the J1 League has played a fundamental role, can also be seen in the level of competitiveness of the league, which is so homogeneous that only one team (the Kashima Antlers) has managed to win the national title three times in a row . Almost every team has been relegated at least once in the last thirty years, and there have been five different winners in the last ten.

