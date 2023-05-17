The Imola GP has been canceled due to the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna

Now it’s official: the GP of Imola Of F1, scheduled for the weekend, was canceled due to the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna. The announcement was made by the president of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani. “The cancellation of the Imola GP has been decided. 99% will be recovered in 2026 after the extension of the contract,” he told Lapresse. Soon after, the press release from F1 arrived, which sanctioned the cancellation. “But recovering the race this year will be difficult, given the calendar,” he later confirmed Stefano Domenicali.









At first it was thought – according to what is learned from organizational sources – of canceling the races of the minor formulas,

F2, F3 is Porsche, but in the end the organizers opted for the cancellation of the queen category as well for reasons of public order and not to weigh further on the emergency. The trucks of the teams still had to reach the circuit to bring new materials and the Ferrari single-seaters themselves remained in Maranello unable to reach the circuit due to the flooded roads. Fundraising is also planned for the areas affected by the flood.

THE FORMULA 1 PRESS RELEASE



After Sticchi Damiani’s announcement, the F1 organization also formalized the cancellation of the Imola GP by issuing a press release. “The F1 community – reads the note from the company that manages the rights to the World Championship – wants to express its closeness to the population and communities affected by the recent events in Emilia-Romagna. We also pay tribute to all the rescue workers who they are doing everything in their power in this time of need.” “After talks with the president of the FIA, the competent ministers, the president of the Region, the ACI, the mayor of the city and the organizers, the decision was taken not to hold the Grand Prix”, the official announcement. “The decision – is the conclusion – was taken due to the impossibility of safety conditions for the fans, the teams and our staff. It is the right thing to do, considering the situation of the cities and towns of the region. It would not have been fair to bring additional pressure on local authorities and relief forces at a difficult time.” “The decision – announces F1 on its Twitter profile – was taken for the safety of the fans and the teams. It is not right to cause further pressure on the local authorities and on the forces involved in the emergency”.

CEO DOMENICALI: “DECISION TAKEN TO NOT WEIGH IN THE EMERGENCY”



The CEO of Formula One Group,

Stefano Domenicali, explained the decision not to race at Imola. “The decision was made for safety and not to weigh further on the emergency”, his words. “It is such a tragedy to see what happened in Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the city and region where I grew up, and my thoughts and prayers are with the flood victims and affected families and communities,” he said. added. And again: “I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and ease the situation: they are heroes and all of Italy is proud of them”.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE FIA: “SAFETY FIRST OF ALL”



The president of the FIA,

Mohammed Ben Sulayemhe said: “My thoughts and those of the entire FIA ​​family are with those affected by the dire situation in Emilia-Romagna. The safety of everyone involved and the recovery efforts are top priority at this time.” “.

THE MAYOR: “UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED STOP”



The decision to suspend the Imola Grand Prix “could only be this. The unanimous decision was made not to contest the F1 Grand Prix, out of respect for the situation we find ourselves in and to allow us to concentrate all our efforts and efforts of personnel and means on the emergency and for the support of people in difficulty, so severely affected”. The mayor of Imola stated in a note,

Marco Panieri. “My thoughts and my closeness – adds Panieri – go first of all to all the people so severely affected in their affections and things, and to all those who are tirelessly committed to bringing them help. In the complexity of the moment, which has no saved human lives in Emilia-Romagna and saw such a dramatic and unprecedented event hit for the second time after a short time, not only our territory, but also that of a large part of our region, also compromising connections and committing thousands of men and women who in these hours are giving all the necessary support to help the populations, the decision could only be this. At a later time, away from this emergency, we will be able to resume the dialogue between all the subjects involved so far, to continue together in this collaboration – he concludes – which had brought us to the F1 Grand Prix at Imola”.

VICE MINISTER BIGNAMI: “WORKING TO EXTEND THE GP TO 2026”



The Imola F1 Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend has been canceled but this decision for the “Government, together with the Region, believes that it should not constitute a minus but must be something to recover and relaunch, it is already working for a extension in 2026 of the event”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure,

Galeazzo Bignami. In fact, there is already an agreement to carry it out until 2025. For Bignami “it is clear that in this phase, beyond the more or less damaged infrastructure, attracting tens and hundreds of thousands of people as early as Friday was objectively a risk”. The decision to cancel the tender, according to the Deputy Minister of Transport, is linked above all to the difficulties regarding the motorways such as the A14 and the E45, which remain closed at times. “Mobility towards Imola remains compromised, – he says – also because the Grand Prix insisted directly in the crater area”.

MINISTER SALVINI: “LET’S DEDICATE TO RESCUE”



Already in the morning the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructures,

Matthew Salvini, had said that he considered “the postponement of the Imola Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend, appropriate in light of the bad weather emergency that is scourging Emilia-Romagna”. Sources from MIT had made it known “also in the light of direct contacts between the minister, the institutions and associations involved”. “Let’s dedicate ourselves to relief efforts,” Salvini underlined. The hope, once the postponement becomes official, is that the race can be recovered at a later stage, with the certainty that fans will understand and share this choice. For Salvini, in this phase “it is necessary to concentrate all efforts to deal with the emergency”, also avoiding traffic overloads in a hard-hit area.

TEAM MEMBERS RECOMMENDED NOT TO TRAVEL



Shortly before the final decision, Formula 1 team personnel had been asked by the organizers of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix not to travel to the Imola circuit due to heavy rain. As early as Tuesday, personnel preparing for the race were ordered off the track due to flood risks. At the moment some of the structures of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack are flooded. The parking lots and part of the surrounding area are unusable.