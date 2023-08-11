The Impact of Leagues Cup on Liga MX: An Interview with Mikel Arriola

Recently, the president of the Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, spoke with ESPN about the future of the league and its efforts to maintain its evolution. Arriola highlighted the benefits of the Leagues Cup, a tournament that includes all the clubs from the Liga MX and the MLS for the first time. He expressed his excitement about the quality of the matches and the positive response from fans in terms of attendance.

Arriola emphasized the importance of Mexican and Mexican-American fans residing in the United States for the Liga MX. With 60 million fans in the US, the Leagues Cup provides an opportunity to incorporate Liga MX brands, teams, and players in this territory.

Regarding the future of the Leagues Cup, Arriola mentioned the flexibility they have in terms of organizing matches. After evaluating the results of the first year, they can decide whether to continue playing matches only in the United States and Canada or consider other options.

Arriola also discussed how the Leagues Cup could help the growth of the Liga MX. By competing against great players and teams in fantastic cities across the United States and reaching over 100 countries through broadcasts, the quality of the league and its teams will improve, benefiting the fans.

When asked about the possibility of a unified league between MLS and Liga MX, Arriola stated that they have a new league with 77 games a year, similar to basketball’s “March Madness.” This collaboration between leagues is historical and unique in the world.

In terms of centralizing various elements such as jerseys, sponsorships, and television rights, Arriola confirmed that they have been centralizing sponsorships since 2020 and will soon centralize television rights. This move aims to change the face of the Liga MX and bring it closer to the MLS and European leagues.

Regarding the Copa Libertadores, Arriola expressed openness to any available alternative, but stressed that they would need an invitation from CONCACAF first. CONMEBOL and CONCACAF would then need to sit down and negotiate.

Arriola also discussed the possibility of a “Final Four” style club competition between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL teams. While more details are needed from CONCACAF, the plan is to pit the champions and runners-up from both confederations against each other. This tournament is expected to take place in the United States next year.

When asked about the ideal number of teams in the Liga MX, Arriola mentioned that they currently have 18 teams and want to continue generating value before considering expansion.

Regarding the difficulties faced by Second Division teams in qualifying for promotion, Arriola shared their plans to reinforce the capacity of these teams through a new league called “Expansión Sub-23.” This league will consist of under-23 teams from Liga MX and Segunda División, aiming to develop young players and make these teams stronger and eligible for promotion. This new league is set to begin on January 1, 2024.

Arriola also discussed the proposal to transfer Liga MX players over 18 to Europe for two years. While the idea is supported by the FMF, there are challenges, such as the non-EU player restrictions. They are working with the Spanish Embassy and the Spanish government to obtain nationality for players during their first two years in Europe.

Overall, Arriola’s insights provide a glimpse into the future plans and aspirations of the Liga MX, highlighting their efforts to strengthen the league and expand its international reach.