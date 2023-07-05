The Impact of Messi Joining Miami International: Beckham Receives 1 Million Messages in One Day

Messi’s Announcement to Join Miami International Causes Stir in Football World

Reported by Xiaozhong, an all-media reporter of Sports Weekly

On June 7, the football world was set ablaze when Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, announced his decision to join Miami International. The news sent shockwaves across the globe, with fans, fellow players, and pundits expressing their excitement and anticipation for Messi’s new chapter in his illustrious career.

The impact of Messi’s move to Miami International was immediately evident when one of the club’s owners, former England star David Beckham, woke up to approximately 1 million messages on his phone. This unprecedented influx of messages highlighted the magnitude of Messi’s decision and the immense interest it generated.

In a recent seminar titled “Lessons in Leadership,” Beckham shared his reaction to Messi’s announcement, saying, “I woke up a few weeks ago and found about 1 million messages on my mobile phone. I was completely taken aback. Then, I heard Leo publicly declare his decision to come to Miami. Although not surprising, it was a truly exciting moment for me.”

Beckham, who has always been committed to bringing top talents to Miami International, emphasized his dedication to the club’s fans. He stated, “From the beginning, I promised our supporters that if I had the opportunity, I would bring the best players to Miami, regardless of their stage of career. Hearing that one of the greatest players, perhaps the very best because he has won it all, wanted to come and play with us was a tremendous moment for us.”

In an exclusive interview with Spain’s “National Newspaper,” Jorge Mas, another owner of Miami International, shed light on the lengthy process of pursuing Messi and revealed the factors that influenced Messi’s decision.

Mas explained, “Back in 2019, we started contemplating how we could bring Messi to Miami. We firmly believed that Messi’s presence could elevate Major League Soccer to the ranks of the world‘s top leagues. He wants to leave his mark not only in football but also outside of it. That’s why, once he retires, he will have a stake in the club. I envision Messi’s life post-retirement to be similar to that of Beckham and Michael Jordan.”

Revealing the extent of the negotiations, Mas said, “We have been in talks for three years, with more intense discussions over the past year and a half. I had numerous conversations with Messi’s father, Jorge. By the end of May, we felt confident that everything had been agreed upon. Beckham only spoke to him about football matters, respecting his desire not to be burdened while he was still playing. Our discussions took place in Barcelona, Rosario, Doha, and even during the World Cup in Qatar.”

As for the financial aspect, Mas disclosed that Messi stands to earn an impressive 50 to 60 million euros annually at Inter Miami, thanks in part to the involvement of tech giant Apple.

“Messi’s annual earnings will range between 50 and 60 million euros, and Apple played a crucial role in the negotiation process,” Mas revealed. “Apple owns the broadcasting rights of Major League Soccer, and a portion of the revenue from subscriptions to their streaming platform, Apple TV+, will go directly to Messi. Additionally, he will also receive a portion of the income generated from jersey sales.”

Mas emphasized the significance of the contract with Apple, stating, “Securing a deal with Apple was instrumental in acquiring Messi’s services. The negotiations with Apple have been progressing exceptionally well, ensuring that the interests of all parties are clarified. If football continues to grow in the United States, Messi will undoubtedly reap the benefits. It is only fair.”

As the news of Messi’s move to Miami International reverberates throughout the football world, fans eagerly await his arrival, hoping to witness his exceptional skills mesmerize audiences and elevate the stature of Major League Soccer.

